ZIM vs BAN Prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will lock horns for one final time in the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, August 10, in Harare. It has been a tough tour for Bangladesh, who have won just once in five white-ball matches.

They have lost both the T20I and ODI series but will be looking to end the tour on a high with a win in the third 50-over affair.

In the second ODI, Zimbabwe chased down 291 runs, recovering well from a forgettable position of 49/4 after 15 overs. Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva led the revival with a stunning 201-run partnership. Both batters smashed their respective centuries with Raza remaining unbeaten on 117 to make sure his team got over the line.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be ruing to miss out on a chance to level the series. In both the ODIs, they batted well to score 303 and 290 but their bowlers couldn’t defend the totals. They couldn't pick up wickets in the middle overs, which hurt them big time. The visitors will be keen to make amends and end their tour with a win.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have a rare chance of clean-sweeping an opponent. With an ODI series against India coming up next, they will be eager to win this game and enter the upcoming series full of confidence.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat Zimbabwe (ZIM) in the third ODI?

Bangladesh are struggling due to injuries to their key players. Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are both unavailable, while a couple of other key players are struggling with niggles.

Zimbabwe are high on confidence and will back themselves to come good in this encounter. Their key players are fit and performing well, making them the favorites to win this match.

Though Bangladesh will fight extremely hard to pull one back on the hosts, the hosts are the clear favorites to win this match and seal a historic 3-0 series win.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava