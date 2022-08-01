ZIM vs BAN Prediction: Who will win 3rd T20I?

The third and final T20 International between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, August 2, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The three-match series is level at 1-1. The hosts won the opener before the visitors levelled proceedings with a seven-wicket win.

Mossadek Hossain was the hero for Bangladesh in the second game, picking up a brilliant five-fer, conceding only 20 runs in his four overs. His spell had reduced the hosts to 31-5 in the seventh before Sikandar Raza’s 62-run knock took Zimbabwe to a fighting total of 135. However, Liton Das’ half-century made sure it was a cakewalk for the visitors, who romped home with 15 deliveries and seven wickets to spare.

Earlier in the series, it was a battle between the two batting unites as Zimbabwe posted 205 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Raza was the star, smashing an unbeaten 65 off just 26 deliveries, while Wesley Madhevere scored 67 before getting retired hurt.

In response, Bangladesh fought hard, with their captain Nurul Hasan leading the way with an unbeaten 42 off 26. However, they fell short by 17 runs to fall 1-0 behind in the series.

Will Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in third T20I?

Zimbabwe are looking a settled team at the moment with no injury concerns. The senior players - Craig Ervince, Sikandar Raza - are doing well, while the emergence of Wesley Madhevere is working wonders too. They'll have to bat well, though, to give their bowlers a chance of defending a total.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are struggling, with their captain Nurul Hasan getting ruled out of the remainder of the tour with an injury. Mosaddek Hossain will lead the visitors in the third game, while Mahmudullah’s return will bolster their batting. However, they'll have to excel in all three departments to win the series, which could be a tall task.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

