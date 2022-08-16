ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 players who can score the most runs in the series 

For the first time since 2016, India are set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series, beginning on August 18. All three games are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The series will see KL Rahul make a comeback, having played his last one-day international back in February this year. The right-hander will lead the Indian team, who will field a second-string squad.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will head into the series on the back of a morale-boosting series win over Bangladesh earlier this month. They hammered the Bangladeshi unit 2-1 in both the T20I and ODI legs and will be hoping to cause an upset against the Men in Blue.

With the series about to commence in less than a couple of days from now, let's take a look at the top three batters who might score the most runs in the three ODIs between Zimbabwe and India.

#3 KL Rahul (India)

India v New Zealand - T20 International (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Following his long-term injury, KL Rahul is set to captain India in the series and will be looking forward to leading the side from the front.

A classy batter with a wide range of shots, Rahul has all the ability to demolish the Zimbabwe attack single-handedly. However, it might be a bit challenging for him to get his prime touch from the first game itself following his injury layoff. The Karnataka-born batter is expected to open the innings alongside his deputy Shikhar Dhawan.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Breaking



Kl Rahul has been appointed as the captain for the ODI series vs Zimbabwe



#KLRahul #CricketTwitter #India #ZIMvIND BreakingKl Rahul has been appointed as the captain for the ODI series vs Zimbabwe 🚨 Breaking 🚨Kl Rahul has been appointed as the captain for the ODI series vs Zimbabwe 🇮🇳#KLRahul #CricketTwitter #India #ZIMvIND https://t.co/izijaKxXk5

Interestingly, KL Rahul made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2016 where he smashed a century and became the only Indian to score a hundred on his ODI debut.

The 30-year-old, who has 1634 runs from 42 ODI matches, will do his best to pile on the runs and build some momentum ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022.

Sikandar Raza has scored two tons in ODIs this year [P.C: ICC]

Perhaps the best Zimbabwean player to give India a run for their money is Sikandar Raza. The veteran all-rounder has been in sublime form this year, dominating with both the bat and the ball in white-ball cricket.

Raza has amassed 988 runs in 24 innings across formats so far at an average of 50 this year. This includes two consecutive tons against Bangladesh in their recent ODI series, which powered Zimbabwe to their first-ever series win against the Asian team.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sikandar Raza in the ODI series vs Bangladesh:



135*(109) while chasing 304 runs.

117*(127) while chasing 291 runs. Sikandar Raza in the ODI series vs Bangladesh:135*(109) while chasing 304 runs.117*(127) while chasing 291 runs. https://t.co/C1loIIbm38

Raza gave everything he had against Bangladesh after being named Player of the Tournament in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. In both the ODI and T20I series, the right-handed dasher was named Player of the Series for his outstanding efforts in nearly every match of the tour.

The 36-year-old has been quite successful with his off-spin as well, scalping 21 wickets across the two formats this year (the most by any Zimbabwean bowler in this period).

The Pakistan-born Raza will hope to weave his magic against a mighty Indian unit and help the hosts make a statement.

Shubman Gill will play at No. 3 for India against Zimbabwe (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Another player who has recently been in great touch and will hope to extend his run is Shubman Gill. The flamboyant dasher is touted as the future for India across formats and will use this series to accumulate more white-ball runs under his belt.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill



Four different ODI series, four different opponents, four different top scorers for Men In Blue



#ShikharDhawan #SuryakumarYadav #RishabhPant #ShubmanGill #India #Cricket Shikhar DhawanSuryakumar YadavRishabh PantShubman GillFour different ODI series, four different opponents, four different top scorers for Men In Blue Shikhar Dhawan ✅Suryakumar Yadav ✅Rishabh Pant ✅Shubman Gill ✅Four different ODI series, four different opponents, four different top scorers for Men In Blue 🔥#ShikharDhawan #SuryakumarYadav #RishabhPant #ShubmanGill #India #Cricket https://t.co/jDmmsPpeEx

Gill had a terrific three-match ODI series against West Indies last month, where he scored 205 runs at an excellent average of 102.5 in three games. While he played as an opener against the Caribbean unit, Gill might bat at No. 3 in the upcoming tour as KL Rahul and Dhawan would make an ideal opening pair.

Keeping the ICC World Cup 2023 in mind, Gill would want to stake his claim in the Indian ODI side and lead the run-scoring charts in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee