ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 records that were created during India's series-clinching win in the second ODI against Zimbabwe 

Continuing their outstanding run, India beat Zimbabwe by five wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Saturday (August 20).

The Indian bowling department once again ransacked the Zimbabwe unit and replicated their heroics from the first game. While Zimbabwe bowlers fared well compared to the previous match and even posed some questions to the Indian batsmen, a collective effort from the tourists saw them get over the line.

After winning the toss, India put Zimbabwe in to bat first. The home side's woes with the bat continued as they were bundled out for just 161 in 38.1 overs. Shardul Thakur, who replaced Deepak Chahar for the game, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/38.

In response, incumbent skipper KL Rahul departed early after scoring just a single run. However, Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) then showed the same flair and authority they had in the previous game and put the innings on course.

However, a slump in the middle-order led the visitors to be 97/4 at one stage. However, with the meager asking rate, Deepak Hooda (25) and Sanju Samson (43*) ensured India saw no fightback from Zimbabwe and won the game with 24.2 overs to spare.

Despite just 63.5 overs of cricket being played in the day, the encounter saw some figures in the record books shaken.

To complete the review of the match, let's take a look at three milestones that were created during this one-sided contest between India and Zimbabwe.

#3. India bowling out an opposition in most consecutive ODIs

Indian bowling unit have been terrific in the ongoing series [Pic Credit: BCCI]

After their faultless bowling performance in the opening game, the Indian bowling unit were rampant in the second ODI as well, skittling Zimbabwe out for just 161.

The Indian pacers and tweakers were too good for the host batters as they were bowled out cheaply for the second time in the ongoing series. This was India's seventh consecutive match against Zimbabwe where they bowled the opposition out (the most by India against any international side).

BCCI @BCCI



win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #ZIMvIND That's that from the 2nd ODI. #TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI That's that from the 2nd ODI.#TeamIndia win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/AeG4OsDPQO

Apart from the ODIs of the ongoing series, India bowled out Zimbabwe twice in 2015 before scalping all 30 wickets in the three-match ODI series in 2016.

#2. Most consecutive wins for India at a particular ground

ICC @ICC



Watch | Scorecard: India seal a convincing win in Harare to go 2-0 up in the seriesWatch #ZIMvIND LIVE on ICC.tv with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions)| Scorecard: bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2ndODI India seal a convincing win in Harare to go 2-0 up in the series 🎉Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on ICC.tv with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) 📺 | Scorecard: bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2ndODI https://t.co/lZebyGoSkA

With their commanding triumph on Saturday, India have now recorded their 11th consecutive ODI win at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This is the record for most consecutive ODI wins by India at a particular venue, with the previous best being at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka (2009-21).

India have managed to stay unbeaten in Harare since 2010, with their last loss coming at the hands of Sri Lanka during a tri-series between India, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Since their last loss at the ground, India have contested 11 ODIs in Harare, winning all of them rather comfortably.

#1. Deepak Hooda creates record for the longest winning streak of a player in international cricket

Despite failing to remain unbeaten and guide his team to victory, all-rounder Deepak Hooda set a remarkable and unusual world record. The talented batter has been a lucky charm for the Men in Blue as he is yet to lose an international game since making his debut in February this year.

In all the international games Hooda has taken part in - seven ODIs and nine T20Is - India have ended on the winning side. Having been a part of 16 successive wins for India, Hooda has achieved the record for the longest unbeaten streak for any player after debut.

Satvik Nadigotla from Romania held the record of winning his first 15 matches with the national team, while South African veteran David Miller and Romania's Shantanu Vashisht enjoyed winning streaks of 13 games since their debut.

If playing Hooda in the XI is the winning formula for India, they must reserve the 27-year-old's place in every game of the upcoming mega-events, including the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat