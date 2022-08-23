ZIM vs IND 2022: 3 takeaways for India from 3-0 win in the ODI series 

In their last assignment before the Asia Cup 2022, India scripted a thrilling win in the third ODI against Zimbabwe to clinch the three-match series 3-0 in Harare on Monday (August 22).

The hosts, who looked listless in the opening encounter, bowled well in the second game before giving India a genuine scare in the dead rubber. Zimbabwe will be proud of themselves for showing a fight in the second half of the series.

India, on the other hand, will be somewhat pleased with their efforts as most of the plans fell into place for KL Rahul and Co. The side showcased their ability to deliver under pressure, while also being clinical throughout the three games.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda th consecutive ODI victory against Zimbabwe



Top performance by India



#IndianCricketTeam #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter India registered theirth consecutive ODI victory against ZimbabweTop performance by India India registered their 1️⃣5️⃣th consecutive ODI victory against Zimbabwe 🔥Top performance by India 👏#IndianCricketTeam #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/7EkER465m7

On that note, we look at three takeaways for India from their recently concluded three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

#3 Bowling department working in cohesion

Indian bowlers bowled well under pressure [P.C: BCCI]

Although Zimbabwe's batting unit is not one of the strongest, Indian bowlers had their job cut out and they did it to the best of their abilities. The entire bowling department acted cohesively and staked their claim in all three games in Harare.

Barring Shahbaz Ahmed, all eight bowlers featured in at least one match and picked up at least one wicket in the series. While pacers including Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar ran riot and showed their magic with the new ball, tweakers Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel kept it tight in the middle phase and picked up nine wickets between them.

Pacer Avesh Khan, who is part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup, also fared well in the only game he played, scalping three wickets in the last ODI.

The positive news for the Men in Blue ahead of their busy schedule over the next four months is that a successful tour of Zimbabwe has further improved the Indian bowling department.

#2 An untimely injury might have cost Deepak Chahar his Asia Cup spot

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Deepak Chahar strikes for India as Zimbabwe lose their first wicket 🏏



Innocent Kaia has to depart



- 7/1



#IndianCricketTeam #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter WICKET!Deepak Chahar strikes for India as Zimbabwe lose their first wicket 🏏Innocent Kaia has to depart- 7/1 WICKET! Deepak Chahar strikes for India as Zimbabwe lose their first wicket 🏏Innocent Kaia has to depart🇿🇼 - 7/1#IndianCricketTeam #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/gY6Zr3MBoe

Deepak Chahar made a sensational comeback to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff which saw him miss more than five months of cricketing action. The Agra-born suffered a hamstring injury during a T20I game against West Indies in February. The injury even ruled him out of the IPL 2022 as well.

However, making a comeback in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, Chahar displayed how effective and dangerous he can be with the new ball. The right-armer ran riot in the opening game and was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning 3 for 27 up the order.

After being rested for the second ODI, Chahar continued his impressive form and picked up two more wickets on Monday. Chahar's five wickets in the series exhibit the wicket-taking abilities that he possesses. If the 30-year old had been fit enough on time, he would've definitely been one of the frontrunners to get selected for the Asia Cup.

#1. Shubman Gill - the present and future of Indian cricket

What a fantastic year it is developing into for Shubman Gill. The youngster guided his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden title earlier this year before being adjudged as the Player of the Series in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Gill carried his immaculate form from the Caribbean to Zimbabwe and showed that he has everything it takes to be a consistent all-format player for India in the years to come.

Oozing pristine class in each of his shots, Gill asserted his dominance against the Zimbabwe bowlers throughout the series. Following his 82* and 33 in the first two fixtures, the Punjab lad notched up his elusive maiden century in the third ODI.

Courtesy of his 15 elegant fours and a solitary maximum, Gill scored a magnificent 130 off 97 deliveries and finished up the series with 245 runs at an outstanding average of 122.5.

In his brief career of nine ODIs, Gill has showcased that he has the credentials of a potential great in 50-over cricket. Having done well both as an opener and in as a No.3 batter, Gill has put his name forward for a slot in the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das