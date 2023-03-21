ZIM vs NED 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series in India

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series will start on Tuesday, March 21, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This series is a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The two teams currently occupy the bottom two spots in the Super League standings. Zimbabwe hold the 12th position in the 13-team table with four wins from 21 matches, whereas the Netherlands are 13th with only two victories in 19 games.

None of the two teams have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup 2023 directly. They will have to play the Qualifiers which will happen in Zimbabwe later this year. The Netherlands will aim to get adjusted to the conditions in Zimbabwe before the big tournament.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

If the Dutch win the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series by 3-0, they can finish above the African side in the standings. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, can move up to the 11th spot if they win the series.

Here is the complete schedule for the three-match series:

1st ODI - March 21, 1:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

2nd ODI - March 23, 1:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

3rd ODI - March 25, 1:00 PM IST, Harare Sports Club, Harare.

ZIM vs NED 2023 telecast channel list in India

FanCode owns the rights to stream the matches of the series between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands live in India. Fans will have to buy a subscription worth ₹49 to watch the three ODIs live. FanCode users with a monthly or yearly pass can enjoy the series under that subscription.

Cricket fans in Zimbabwe can follow the action live on ZBC, whereas for the rest of the world, this series will be live on ICC.tv. Here is the list of channels:

India: FanCode

Zimbabwe: ZBC

Rest of the World: ICC.tv

