ZIM vs NED Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Netherlands (NED) are set to cross swords in Match No. 5 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Led by Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe made a stupendous start to their campaign after beating Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by eight wickets on Sunday. After being put in to bat first, Nepal put up a decent score of 290 for the loss of eight wickets on the board.

Richard Ngarava was the star of the show. The left-arm fast bowler finished with figures of 9-1-43-4. Wellington Masakadza also bowled well, picking up two wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs.

Later, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams put on an unbeaten partnership of 164 runs to take Zimbabwe past the finish line. Ervine won the Player of the Match award for scoring 121 not out while Williams chipped in with 102 off 70 with 13 fours and a six.

Netherlands, meanwhile, do not have a full-strength squad. The likes of Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, and Roelof van der Merwe are not available for them. Max O’Dowd, who has scored heavily for the Netherlands over the years, is available. It will be interesting to see how Scott Edwards leads the Dutch team in its first match.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, ZIM vs NED Prediction: Can Netherlands beat Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe will be firm favourites to win their next game against the Netherlands. While their bowlers struggled a little against Nepal, their batting unit is in stupendous form.

The Dutch will be looking to their fringe players to deliver. With big names unavailable, Edwards and Co. will do well to challenge the Zimbabwean team.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

