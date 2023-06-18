ZIM vs NEP Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Nepal (NEP) are set to lock horns in Match No.1 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, June 17. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, are among the favourites to make their way through to the main event in India. Playing in home conditions will also give them a slight edge over their opponents.

Having won both their warm-up matches, Zimbabwe will be fairly high on confidence. They defeated Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by 28 runs in their first practice match. Sikandar Raza put in an all-round show to take Zimbabwe past the finish line.

Raza scored 109 runs off 66 balls with the help of seven fours and as many sixes, after which he picked up three crucial wickets. Fast bowler Brad Evans also accounted for two scalps.

Sikandar Raza will be a key man for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat Scotland by six wickets in their previous game. Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, and Sean Williams picked up two wickets apiece as Zimbabwe restricted their opponent to 163 in 38.2 overs. Thereafter, they chased down the target with 25.1 overs to spare.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, lost to the UAE by three wickets in their first warm-up match. However, they made a comeback by beating Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by two wickets at the Harare Sports Club.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, ZIM vs NEP Prediction: Can Nepal beat Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe will go into the match as favourites and with confidence, on the back of their performance in the warm-up matches. Nepal also put in spirited efforts in the practice games, but it is unlikely that they will edge past the home team. If Nepal is to make an impact, the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Rohit Paudel have to step up.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

