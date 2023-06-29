ZIM vs OMN Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Oman (OMN) are set to lock horns in Match 1 of the Super 6 in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Thursday, June 29. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, had been in red-hot form and have been a brute force to be reckoned with. They won all four of their matches in the league stage and had a net run rate of +2.241.

Beating two-time world champions West Indies would have done their confidence a world of good. But they did not stop there and rather, kept upping their game. The hosts will go into the match after beating the United States (USA) by 304 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Zimbabwe racked up a huge score of 408 for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Sean Williams was on top of his game after he hammered his way to 174 off 101 balls with 21 fours and five sixes. Sikandar Raza kept impressing with a 27-ball knock of 48. Ryan Burl threw his bat around to score 47 off 16. Later, Zimbabwe bowled the USA out for 104 in 25.1 overs.

Oman, on the other hand, beat Ireland and the UAE before losing to Sri Lanka and Scotland. They are placed at the bottom of the table in the Super 6 with a net run rate of -3.042.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, ZIM vs OMN Prediction: Can Zimbabwe continue their winning momentum?

Zimbabwe will into the match as firm favorites. They will also topple Sri Lanka to the top of the table if they win their upcoming match. Oman have shown sparks of brilliance, but beating Zimbabwe may turn out to be a far cry.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match

