ZIM vs SCO Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Scotland (SCO) are set to lock horns in Super Sixes Match No. 6 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, July 4. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Led by Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe are in with a great chance of advancing to the 2023 World Cup to be played later this year on Indian soil. If they win their next match, not only will they go through to the mega event, but also knock the Netherlands and Scotland out of contention.

However, if they lose, they will have to depend on the outcome of the match between the Netherlands and Scotland. Zimbabwe are currently placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.030.

After winning five matches in a row, Zimbabwe lost to Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Bulawayo on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, the hosts were bowled out for 165 in 32.2 overs. Barring Sean Williams, who scored 56 off 57 balls, none of the other batters put up a fight.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, on the other hand, desperately need a win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top two. They will be high on confidence after beating the West Indies by seven wickets. Brandon McCullen picked up three wickets after which he scored a handy half-century to take his team home.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - ZIM vs SCO Prediction: Can Zimbabwe seal their berth for India?

Zimbabwe will go into the match as the outright favorites. Although they lost to Sri Lanka in their previous game, they have the chance to make a comeback. But one cannot afford to count out Scotland, who have also been pretty impressive in recent times.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

