Zimbabwe achieve first Test win since October 2013

Zimbabwe recorded their first Test win since October 2013 against Bangladesh on 6 November 2018 at Sylhet. This is also their first overseas win in Tests since 2001. They defeated Bangladesh by 151 runs after dismissing them for 169 in the fourth innings. Their last win in Tests was against Pakistan on September 14 2013, at Harare.

Brandon Mavuta and Wellington Masakadza made their Test debut for Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Ariful Haque and Nazmul Islam were the debutants for Bangladesh.

In the first innings, Hamilton Masakadza and Sean Williams scored 52 and 88 respectively. Also, an unbeaten 63 by Peter Moor helped Zimbabwe score 282 despite a fiery spell of 6/108 by Taijul Islam. Zimbabwe were lucky to have the swing of Kyle Jarvis and Tendai Chatara as Bangladesh struggled to pick up their swing. Chatara and Raza were the star performers with the ball as they picked up three wickets each. Jarvis was able to dismiss Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. As a result, Bangladesh stumbled to a score of 143 in their first innings.

In the third innings, Hamilton failed to convert his score of 48 into a half-century as Zimbabwe endeavored to play the spin. Taijul Islam picked up his first 10-wicket haul in 20 Tests. In reply, Bangladesh had a great opening start of 56 but they started losing wickets at regular intervals. Part-time spinner Sikandar Raza was able to dismiss the openers and the skipper Mahmudullah.

Imrul Kayes, the highest scorer for Bangladesh in this Test, failed to convert his score of 43 into a half-century. The debutant, Brandon Mavuta was the vital member of the Zimbabwean side as he picked up the wickets of Shanto, Rahim, Mehidy Hasan, and Nazmul Islam. Wellington was able to dismiss Ariful and Taijul and as a result, Bangladesh's innings folded with 169 runs on the scorecard and they lost by 151 runs.

Sean Williams was awarded the player of the match for his knock of 88 in the first innings.