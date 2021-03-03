Zimbabwe snap 27-month winless streak in Tests; trounce Afghanistan team inside two days

The Afghanistan team have suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss in their first Test since November 2019. By defeating the Afghans, Zimbabwe ended its 27-month winless streak in the game's longest format. It was a commanding performance by them at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In a Test that lasted less than two days, captain Sean Williams led Zimbabwe from the front. His century took Zimbabwe to a 250-run total after the Afghanistan team managed only 131 runs in the first innings.

A similar performance from the Afghan batsmen in the second innings meant Zimbabwe needed 17 runs in the fourth innings to seal the deal.

The Afghan bowlers could not scalp a single wicket in the final innings as Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in this 2-Test series.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 250 (Sean Williams 105, Regis Chakabva 44; Amir Hamza 6/75, Zahir Khan 2/81) and 17/0 (Kevin Kasuza 11*) beat Afghanistan 131 all-out (Afsar Zazai 37, Ibrahim Zadran 31; Blessing Muzabani 4/48, Victor Nyauchi 3/34) and 135 all-out (Ibrahim Zadran 76, Amir Hamza 21*; Donald Tiripano 3/23, Victor Nyauchi 3/30) by 10 wickets.

Zimbabwe were clashing with the Afghanistan team for the first time in Test cricket, with Abu Dhabi playing host.

The Afghanistan team won the toss and batted first. Unfortunately, Asghar Afghan's team got off to a disastrous start as Blessing Muzarabani sent opener Abdul Malik back to the pavilion with the first ball.

Afsar Zazai and Ibraham Zadran tried their best to take the Afghanistan team to a decent score. However, the Zimbabwean bowlers dominated the proceedings and bowled their rivals out for 131 runs.

Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers with 4/48 in 12 overs. Fast bowler Victor Nyauchi backed him up with a three-wicket haul.

Even Zimbabwe lost a wicket in the first over of their innings. Kevin Kasuza lost his stumps to Yamin Ahmadzai on the third ball he faced. Amir Hamza then ran through the Zimbabwean top-order, reducing them to 38/4 in 14.5 overs.

However, the experienced duo of skipper Sean Williams and all-rounder Sikandar Raza came to Zimbabwe's rescue. Williams scored a century, while Raza contributed 43 runs. Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva also played a vital knock of 44 runs.

Eventually, Zimbabwe took a 119-run first-innings lead. Amir Hamza's six-wicket haul kept the African nation down to 250 runs. Otherwise, the total could have been bigger.

Afghanistan team collapsed again in their second essay

The Afghanistan team's bowlers did not receive proper support from their batsmen

The Afghanistan team had an opportunity to launch a counter-attack and get back into this Test. But the Afghan batsmen showed little improvement in their second essay.

Donald Tiripano came to the party this time. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets in his spell of 9.3 overs. Muzarabani and Nyauchi combined forces to take five wickets, while Ryan Burl and Williams accounted for the remaining two wickets.

Afghanistan lost wickets at regular intervals. Still, they managed a 135-run score thanks to Ibrahim Zadran's fifty. No other top-order batsman of the Afghanistan team could touch double digits. Hamza scored 21* at number nine to ensure Zimbabwe had to bat again.

Openers Kasuza and Prince Masvaure scored the required 17 off 20 deliveries to guide Zimbabwe home with 10 wickets in hand.