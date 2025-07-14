Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand in an exciting T20I tri-series from July 14 to 26. The Harare Sports Club will be hosting all seven games of the series.

Sikandar Raza will captain the Zimbabwean side, while Rassie van der Dussen and Mitchell Santner will lead South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

The double round-robin format means all teams will play four games in the league stage. The top two teams in the table will lock horns in the final on July 26.

Zimbabwe will need inspiring performances from Blessing Muzarabani, Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl to lift the side. They would look to prepare well for the Africa Qualifiers, which will have the 2026 T20 World Cup spots on the line.

South Africa will compete with a fresh squad, in the absence of their first-choice players. Dewald Brevis, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee will be players to watch out for in the Proteas squad.

The Black Caps would look to find strong outputs from their experienced pacers, Matt Henry and Adam Milne, who have made their ODI return.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway has replaced Finn Allen, who sustained an injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. Mitch Hay, James Neesham and Tim Robinson were added as covers for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, all of whom played the MLC final on Sunday.

Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Monday, July 14

Match 1 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Wednesday, July 16

Match 2 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Friday, July 18

Match 3 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Sunday, July 20

Match 4 - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 5 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Thursday, July 24

Match 6 - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Saturday, July 26

Final - TBA vs TBA, 4:30 PM IST (1:00 PM Local)

Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, there will be no telecast of the series on any of the TV channels in India. However, FanCode will provide the live-streaming for the Indian viewers. The users can buy a match pass for INR 29 or a tournament pass for INR 89 to enjoy the action.

In Zimbabwe, ZTN Prime will telecast the tri-series, while the live coverage will be available on the DStv app.

Meanwhile, SuperSport will telecast the series in South Africa, and the DStv app will provide the live-streaming. The viewers in New Zealand can watch the series on Three Now.

Zimbabwe T20 Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa.

South Africa

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk)

