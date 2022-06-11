Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will be played on June 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Afghanistan currently lead the three-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game was a hard-fought contest. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first. The batters struggled a bit as they managed to score 159/8 in their 20 overs.

The Afghan side then got off to a decent start. Their batters stepped up to chase down the total with four balls to spare. The hosts failed to hold their nerves in crunch moments that led to their downfall. They lost the game by six wickets to hand the Afghan side an early lead in the series.

Having put up a good all-round performance to win the first game, Afghanistan will be keen to put up a similar performance in the second T20I and seal the series on Sunday itself.

Zimbabwe were clean-sweeped in the ODI series and need to be at their absolute best to register their first win in this limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Afghanistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game as the ball tends to grip off the surface.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. Temperatures in Harare are expected to range between six and 21 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza top-scored with 45 as Zimbabwe posted 159 on the board in the first T20I, losing eight wickets. Ryan Burl bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets but they failed as a unit.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan

Nijat Masood starred with the ball on his T20I debut as he picked up three wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 159 in their 20 overs. Contributions from Hazratullah Zazai (45 off 26 balls) and Najibullah Zadran (44* off 25 balls) helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan were brilliant in the first T20I and got across the line easily. The hosts need to bring out their A-game to keep the series alive in the second T20I.

Afghanistan look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to seal the series on Sunday itself.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sone LIV App

