Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe is all set to host Bangladesh for a limited-overs series, starting on July 30. The series comprises of three T20Is followed by a three-match ODI series. All games will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe recently featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022. They remained unbeaten throughout the competition to qualify for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

They will be riding with confidence and will look to emulate their performance in the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. Craig Ervine will continue to lead the side and will hope to lead by example in the next few days.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, recently toured West Indies for a limited-overs series. They lost the three-match T20I series by a 2-0 margin but turned the tables around in the ODI series as they completed a clean-sweep.

They now face an upbeat Zimbabwean side but will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Nurul Hasan has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the shortest format and will be eager to get off with a win.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: July 30th 2022, Saturday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage and restrict the opposition to lower totals while bowling on this surface.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday, with the temperature in Harare expected to range between 7 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe kicks off in July with a T20I game at the Harare Sports Club. Both sides are in good form, having won their respective previous fixtures and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Zimbabwe look to be a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this encounter.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

