Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Bangladesh will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the second game of their three-match T20I series. The match will take place at Harare Cricket Club in Harare.

Bangladesh will be aiming to seal the T20I series and continue their dominance over Zimbabwe, having earlier clinched the ODI series. The visitors clinched a comfortable win in the opening game, chasing down a target of 153 with seven balls to spare. Bangladesh will hope to continue their momentum as they prepare for the T20 World Cup and have a series against Australia lined up after this.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to break their sequence of defeats against Bangladesh. Having lost the ODI series 3-0, the hosts started well with Regis Chakabva again making his mark, only for a massive collapse.

Zimbabwe lost eight wickets for 61 runs in the second half of the innings. Brendan Taylor and Co will be hoping for revenge as they look to claim their first win of the series at Harare on Friday.

Bangladesh have simply been too good for the Zimbabweans and will look to get the series done and dusted on Friday, with an eye already on the series against the visiting Australians in Dhaka.

Match details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2021

Date & Time: July 23, 2021 (Friday) 4:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Harare Cricket Club, Harare

Weather report

The playing conditions are perfectly fine for the game, with bright sunny weather expected during the game. There is no chance of rainfall and the temperature will be anything between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Pitch report

The track at Harare Cricket Club offers good support to the spinners. The pitch is on the slower side, which means that faster bowlers will have to employ a lot of cutters and variations to get something off the wicket. Despite it being a predominantly slow surface, scores can be expected in the 160-170 range.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have no reason to tinker with their XI and are likely to retain the same line-up that won the first T20I.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava had a game to forget and he could make way for Tendai Chatara. Despite the collapse, Sikandar Raza is likely to stick with his same XI.

Predicted XI: Regis Chakabva(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Match prediction

Bangladesh are overwhelming favorites to win the second T20I and seal the series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No streaming in India

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar