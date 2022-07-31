Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will square off in the second game of their three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 31, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The hosts lead the series after winning the first game by 17 runs. After winning the toss, Zimbabwe went out all guns blazing, putting up 205 in their allotted 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza shone for the hosts. They'll look to continue their good form in the second game and seal the series with a match to spare.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are now in a must-win situation. For the Tigers, nothing came out well, as their experienced bowlers went for runs, while their batters failed.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe, 2022.

Date and Time: July 31, 2022, Sunday; 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The pitch looked a belter in the first game. With a new wicket to be used, a similar strip could be in store. Bowlers will need to toil hard to find wickets, and batters are expected to prosper again.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be humid througout the game without any rain interruption. With the game being an afternoon one, the temperature could hover around 25-28 degrees Celsius.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.

Bangladesh

Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Nasum Ahmed , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Match Prediction

Zimbabwe capitalised on their home conditions in the first game to register a comfortable win. With momentum on their side, they should go on to seal the series here with another win.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

