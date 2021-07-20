Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the third match of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 20. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The Tigers have already sealed the fate of the series after winning the second match by three wickets on Sunday.

Shakib Al Hasan wasn’t having the best of times with the bat in 2021. However, he found his rhythm back with an unbeaten 96 during Bangladesh’s run-chase.

He also backed up his five-wicket haul in the opening encounter with another decent spell, where he picked up two wickets.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, has had their moments in the series. After reducing the visitors to 173-7, they had their noses ahead in the second ODI. But Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin’s unbeaten 69-run stand dashed their hopes of a victory and a series equalizer.

Despite the Tigers winning the series, the last and final game of the series isn’t a dead rubber. Both teams will be looking to garner ODI Super League points.

Zimbabwe has put in spirited performances thus far, and they will be hoping to end the ODIs with a victory.

Match Details

Date: July 20, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 01:00 PM (IST), and 07:30 AM (GMT).

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be warm and sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will start at around 14 degrees Celsius and will go up to 20 degrees Celsius.

The humidity won’t be on the higher side with the numbers in the 20s and 30s.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has been a sporting one thus far. The scores haven’t been overly high, but the likes of Liton Das have shown that run-making isn’t impossible.

The track has had something for both pacers and spinners. In both the first two games, chasing turned out to be difficult.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

In the second ODI, a number of Zimbabwe batters got into double digits, but they were unable to convert their starts. Brendan Taylor would be most disappointed as he was dismissed in bizarre fashion.

Blessing Muzarabani kept being economical apart from picking up wickets at crucial stages.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (WK), Brendan Taylor (C), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Mithun’s form has been a massive concern after he failed in both matches. Skipper Tamim Iqbal hasn’t lived up to expectations with the bat.

Shoriful Islam picked up four wickets last time and gave an account of his skills at the highest level.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Match Prediction

Bangladesh is the favorite to win this match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: No telecast in India

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar