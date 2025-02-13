Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series: Harare Sports Club pitch history and ODI records

Harare Sports Club will play host to a three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Ireland, starting on February 14. Zimbabwe will be keen to avenge the defeat they suffered in the one-off Test against Ireland last week.

Ireland have enjoyed playing cricket on Zimbabwean turf. The fact that they have been undefeated in the last five away ODIs against the Zimbabwean team shows how much they love playing in these conditions.

Before the first ODI begins, here's a glance at the pitch history and ODI records of the Harare Sports Club.

Harare Sports Club ODI records

Harare is one of the oldest venues in ODI cricket history. The ground has hosted 186 ODIs so far, with teams losing the toss winning 97 matches. It shows that the toss has not played much of a role in ODIs on this ground.

On that note, here are some other stats to know from the previous ODIs played in Harare:

ODI matches played: 186

Won by teams batting first: 85

Won by teams batting second: 95

Tied: 1

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 178* - Hamilton Masakadza (ZIM) vs Kenya, 2009

Best bowling figures: 6/22 - Fidel Edwards (WI) vs Zimbabwe, 2003

Highest team total: 408/6 - Zimbabwe vs USA, 2023

Lowest team total: 35 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Highest successful run-chase: 328/3 - South Africa vs Australia, 2014

Average first innings score: 226.

Harare Sports Club pitch report

The pitch report for the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Ireland will be live from Harare before the toss takes place. Generally, the pitch in Harare equally supports bowlers and batters.

There haven't been too many high-scoring matches at this venue. Anything above 250 should be a par score on this ground.

Harare Sports Club last ODI

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the previous ODI match hosted by Harare. It was the third match of their bilateral series played on December 21, 2024, where AM Ghanzafar's five-wicket haul helped the visitors bowl Zimbabwe out for just 127.

In response, Afghanistan reached 131/2 in just 26.5 overs to win the match. Only five sixes were hit in that game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 127 (Sean Williams 60, AM Ghanzafar 5/33) lost to Afghanistan 131/2 (Sediqullah Atal 52*, Trevor Gwandu 1/27) by 8 wickets.

