Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series is scheduled to start on Friday, February 14, in Harare. All three matches of the series will be played at the Harare Sports Club, with games scheduled for February 14, 16 and 18.

Ireland will be high on confidence as they recently beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test match. Besides, the Irish side are also on a five-match unbeaten streak in away ODI matches against Zimbabwe.

Big names like Paul Stirling, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Joshua Little, Blessing Muzarabani and Harry Tector will headline the Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series. Here's a look at the schedule and live-streaming details for the series in India.

ZIM vs IRE ODI series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

All three games of the series will start at 1pm IST (9.30am Local Time). There will be a one-day gap between the matches. Here is the full schedule:

1st ODI - February 14, 1pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

2nd ODI - February 16, 1pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

3rd ODI - February 18, 1pm - Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2025 ODI series TV channel and live streaming details

FanCode own the rights to live-stream all matches of Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe to the audience in India. Fans willing to live stream the games from India will have to buy a subscription on FanCode.

No Indian TV channel has been awarded the rights to broadcast the series. Notably, there was no telecast of the Test between Zimbabwe and Ireland in the UK and Ireland, and there is no update on whether any broadcaster has picked up rights for the ODI series.

