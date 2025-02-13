Zimbabwe vs Ireland head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ZIM vs IRE 2025 ODI series

Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series will begin on Friday, February 14, in Harare. This will be a three-match ODI series, giving both teams a chance to improve their position in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Neither Zimbabwe nor Ireland qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Both teams will be keen to perform well in the format ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup and improve their chances of qualification.

Before the Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head records between the two teams.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland head-to-head record in ODIs

Ireland have a slender lead of 10-8 in the ODI head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. The two teams have clashed 22 times in the 50-over format, with one match ending in a tie and three producing no result.

The first-ever ODI clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe happened in the 2007 World Cup. That match ended in a tie at Sabina Park. On that note, here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Matches played: 22

Won by Zimbabwe: 8

Won by Ireland: 10

Tied: 1

No result: 3.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI head-to-head record in ZIM

The upcoming ODI series will be played in Zimbabwe. In ODI matches played on Zimbabwe's soil, the home side have a 6-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland.

Although Zimbabwe have the lead in the overall record, Ireland have been undefeated in their last five matches against the African nation on their turf. Here's a summary:

Matches played: 13

Won by Zimbabwe: 6

Won by Ireland: 5

No result: 2.

Last 5 Zimbabwe vs Ireland ODI matches

Ireland have won three of their last five ODI battles against Zimbabwe. The other two matches ended with no result. Talking about the last encounter between the two nations, Andy Balbirnie's 82-run knock helped Ireland beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets via D/L method.

Here's a summary of the last five matches featuring Zimbabwe and Ireland in the ODI format:

IRE (204/3) beat ZIM (197) by 7 wickets via D/L method, Dec 17, 2023. IRE (170/6) beat ZIM (166) by 4 wickets, Dec 15, 2023. ZIM (121/6) vs IRE - No result, Dec 13, 2023. ZIM (55/1) vs IRE - No result, Jan 23, 2023. IRE (294/7) beat IRE (248) by 46 runs, Jan 21, 2023.

