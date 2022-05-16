Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Zimbabwe are all set to host Namibia for a five-match T20I series, starting from May 17. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host all the games of the series.

Zimbabwe’s last international assignment came in November last year when they faced Scotland in a T20I series. After losing the first game, they bounced back to win the next two games to seal the series by a 2-1 margin. More recently, most of the players featured for Zimbabwe XI against South Africa A in a limited-overs series last month and will be eager to perform well in the upcoming series against Namibia.

Namibia, on the other hand, faced Uganda in a three-match T20I series in April, which they won 2-1. Gerhard Erasmus will continue to lead the side. The likes of Jan Frylinck, Jon Nicol Loftie-Eaton, and David Wiese will play a key role and look to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 1st T20I, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 17 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings and once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Bulawayo is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe

Namibia

Probable XI

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen

Zimbabwe vs Namibia Match Prediction

With the two sides being evenly matched, a cracking game can be expected on Tuesday. Both sides will be keen to come out all guns blazing in the first T20I.

Namibia have a good balance to their side and are brimming with confidence after their fabulous showing against Uganda. They are expected to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee