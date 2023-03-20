Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are set to face off in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

Zimbabwe have some major players returning to the national setup. Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani have returned from their respective injuries. Williams was on the sidelines after he fractured his finger back in January.

Chatara was recovering from a thigh muscle injury. Muzarabani, on the other hand, sustained a quadriceps injury. Zimbabwe will be captained by Craig Ervine. Gary Ballance and Sean Williams will also add a lot of firepower to their batting.

Sikandar Raza must be high on confidence after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with the Lahore Qalandars. Ryan Burl has been excellent for Zimbabwe, with both bat and ball, and his role will be crucial.

The Netherlands also have a strong squad at their disposal. Max O’Dowd has been stupendous at the top of the order for the Dutch team. Roelof van der Merwe played brilliantly with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural SA20.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, Tuesday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard to get some help from the pitch. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara/Brandon Mavuta.

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad/Shariz Ahmad, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Zimbabwe will go into their first match as favorites. A number of their stars have returned and their team is power-packed. The Netherlands will need to work hard to beat Zimbabwe.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

