Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are set to face off in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, March 23. The Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, started their campaign with a three-wicket win in the series opener on Tuesday, March 21. Batting at No. 7, Teja Nidamanuru made sure the Netherlands chased down 250 with one ball to spare.

Nidamanuru scored 110 runs off 96 balls with nine fours and three sixes. After coming to bat with the Dutch team struggling at 64 for the loss of five wickets in 20.3 overs, Nidamanuru held his nerve and also won the Player of the Match award.

Nidamanuru and Shariz Ahmed put on 110 runs for the seventh wicket and took the Dutch team closer to victory. Paul van Meekeren also played a massive role with some lusty blows to score 21 runs off nine balls at the death.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would be concerned about their batting as well. After being put in to bat first, the hosts were reduced to 98 for seven in 20.4 overs. From there on, it was Clive Madande’s 74, which rescued the home team. Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava scored 34 and 35, respectively.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, Thursday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare was a fairly sporting one on Tuesday. An overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Zimbabwe had their moments in the game, but they failed to capitalize on their chances. They are a strong team in home conditions and are expected to make a comeback.

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win the match.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

