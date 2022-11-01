Zimbabwe vs Netherlands T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 34

Match 34 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe take on the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval in a Group 2 fixture at the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Zimbabwe created a big upset by beating Pakistan in their second Super 12 fixture but failed to carry forward their winning momentum as they lost to Bangladesh in a thriller.

After being asked to bowl first, Zimbabwe restricted Bangladesh to 150/7, with Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani finishing with two scalps each. Experienced campaigner Sean Williams played a fantastic knock of 64 which helped them get closer to the target.

There was absolute drama in the last over but Muzarabani failed to connect on the last ball as they fell short of the target by three runs. They will now have to win their next game to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 but have struggled since then. They have played three games at this stage so far and are yet to win a single game. They suffered a heavy loss against Pakistan in their last game.

Batting first, only Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) got to double digits as they finished their innings on 91/9. The bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total as Pakistan chased down the total in the 14th over. Brandon Glover picked up two wickets for the Dutch side.

The Netherlands will have to be at their absolute best while facing Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, Match 34, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 2 2022, Wednesday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can start playing their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. This will be the first fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022 at this venue.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to hover between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe lost their last fixture against Bangladesh but are expected to back their players and go with the same playing XI on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Netherlands

Bas de Leede copped a blow on the helmet against Pakistan and he was substituted during the game. We may see Logan van Beek replace him in the playing XI.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

