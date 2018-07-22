Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
202   //    22 Jul 2018, 02:00 IST

CRICKET-ZIM-PAK
The visitors are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time

A full strength Pakistan cantered to massive 244 run-win in the fourth one-day international thanks to their all-round performance. 

Now the Asian Nation will look to add another series sweep to their name, While Zimbabweans will desperately want to escape some embarrassment by finishing the series off on a positive note when both these sides clash in the fifth and final one-day international to be played on at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, July 22.

Pakistan

The visitors are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time against a hapless Zimbabwean side.

They have been absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in this series. They won the first game by 201 runs, then secured a comfortable nine-wicket win in next two games. While raising their bar further to clinch 244 runs win in the previous fixture.

With the bat, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq have been the rock of Pakistani batting line up in the series. Fakhar has scored the most runs for the side so far with scores of 60, 117*, 43* and 210* in his respective four innings.

While His opening partner Imam too has been consistent with scores of 128, 44, 0 and 113.

With the ball, With the ball, Shadab Khan has been the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/32 and 4/28 in the first and fourth fixture. 

While in Faheem Ashraf thrashed the African line-up with impressive figures of 5/22 in the third fixture and once again and the onus will be on them to make the early inroads into the Zimbabwean batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Yasir Shah, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan and Usman Khan.


CRICKET-ZIM-PAK-T20
Zimbabweans have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the visitors at all

Zimbabwe

The hosts have tried everything they could, but nothing has worked for them. Now they seem to have run out of ideas to overcome this threatening Pakistani lineup.

Zimbabweans have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the visitors at all. They have even tried rotating some of their players but that too has not done them any good. Hosts have now lost all the seven games they have played against Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in ODI's.

With the bat, Zimbabwe relies heavily on their captain Hamilton Masakadza to lead from the front as other batsmen failed to contribute much throughout the series.

While Elton Chigumbura and Doland Tiripano were top scorers for hosts in fourth ODI with scores of 37 and 44 respectively.

With the ball, Blessing Muzarabani was the only bower to pick the sole wicket in the third match as he dismissed Pakistan's opening batsman Imam Ul Haq.

While Tarisai Musakanda picked his wicket in the previous fixture. Else it's been below par performance by Zimbabwe bowlers.

Expected Playing XI : Hamilton Masakadza (C), Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chisoro.

Topics you might be interested in:
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Fakhar Zaman
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan fourth ODI Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Third ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: First ODI Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fakhar inspires another big Pakistan ODI win
RELATED STORY
Stats: Records tumble as Fakhar Zaman scores a double...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe players threaten to boycott T20 tri-series...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in ODI series opener
RELATED STORY
Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe to secure series win
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricketing world hails Fakhar Zaman for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
1st ODI | Fri, 13 Jul
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Mon, 16 Jul
ZIM 194/10 (49.2 ov)
PAK 195/1 (36.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 18 Jul
ZIM 67/10 (25.1 ov)
PAK 69/1 (9.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 9 wickets
ZIM VS PAK live score
4th ODI | Fri, 20 Jul
PAK 399/1 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 155/10 (42.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 244 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
5th ODI | Today, 07:15 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us