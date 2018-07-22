Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI

A full strength Pakistan cantered to massive 244 run-win in the fourth one-day international thanks to their all-round performance.

Now the Asian Nation will look to add another series sweep to their name, While Zimbabweans will desperately want to escape some embarrassment by finishing the series off on a positive note when both these sides clash in the fifth and final one-day international to be played on at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday, July 22.

Pakistan

The visitors are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time against a hapless Zimbabwean side.

They have been absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in this series. They won the first game by 201 runs, then secured a comfortable nine-wicket win in next two games. While raising their bar further to clinch 244 runs win in the previous fixture.

With the bat, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq have been the rock of Pakistani batting line up in the series. Fakhar has scored the most runs for the side so far with scores of 60, 117*, 43* and 210* in his respective four innings.

While His opening partner Imam too has been consistent with scores of 128, 44, 0 and 113.

With the ball, With the ball, Shadab Khan has been the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/32 and 4/28 in the first and fourth fixture.

While in Faheem Ashraf thrashed the African line-up with impressive figures of 5/22 in the third fixture and once again and the onus will be on them to make the early inroads into the Zimbabwean batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Yasir Shah, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan and Usman Khan.

Zimbabwe

The hosts have tried everything they could, but nothing has worked for them. Now they seem to have run out of ideas to overcome this threatening Pakistani lineup.

Zimbabweans have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the visitors at all. They have even tried rotating some of their players but that too has not done them any good. Hosts have now lost all the seven games they have played against Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in ODI's.

With the bat, Zimbabwe relies heavily on their captain Hamilton Masakadza to lead from the front as other batsmen failed to contribute much throughout the series.

While Elton Chigumbura and Doland Tiripano were top scorers for hosts in fourth ODI with scores of 37 and 44 respectively.

With the ball, Blessing Muzarabani was the only bower to pick the sole wicket in the third match as he dismissed Pakistan's opening batsman Imam Ul Haq.

While Tarisai Musakanda picked his wicket in the previous fixture. Else it's been below par performance by Zimbabwe bowlers.

Expected Playing XI : Hamilton Masakadza (C), Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chisoro.