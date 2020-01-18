Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2020 Test series: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures, and squads

Preet Amrit Singh Preview Published Jan 18, 2020

Zimbabwe is set to host its first international Test since hosting the Windies in October 2017.

Cricket finally returns to Zimbabwe with a Sri Lankan visit in January 2020, as the Chevrons are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two Tests between January 19, 2020 and January 31, 2020.

This series is termed as a new beginning for the Zimbabwean cricket, its fans and spectators. Zimbabwe last played a test in November 2018, while they last hosted a test in October 2017 against West Indies. As per an official release, the Zimbabwean selectors have named a 15-men Test squad led by skipper Sean Williams. Wicketkeeper-batsman PJ Moor alongside in-form Ryan Burl, who have been the mainstays of the Zimbabwean set-up are the eye catching exclusions from this squad. Further, the selectors have named five uncapped players, which clearly indicates their plan to build a new and strong team for the future.

The Sri Lankans are blowing hot and cold in the longest format. Since January 2019, the Islanders have played eight Tests and have won three of those, with one against Pakistan ending in a draw. Despite this, they will begin this series as firm favourites against Zimbabwe. The strong 15-men Sri Lankan squad will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe: Telecast and live stream

The official broadcaster of Zimbabwe Cricket; SPN Sports confirmed in a tweet that they are not telecasting Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Test fixtures. Zimbabwe Cricket have also not revealed any alternate broadcaster for this series, but are expected to provide highlights package on their Facebook account, while exclusive match clips will be shared on the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel.

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2020 Schedule

1st Test: 19-23 January 2020 (Sunday-Thursday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 10:00 AM (Zimbabwe) & 01:30 PM (Sri Lanka/IST)

2nd Test: 27-31 January 2020 (Monday-Friday)

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 10:00 AM (Zimbabwe) & 01:30 PM (Sri Lanka/IST)

Post-series schedules

After the conclusion of the Test series, Sri Lanka will return home to host West Indies for an ODI and T20I series in February 2020 and Zimbabwe are expected to visit Bangladesh for a Test and five T20I fixtures in March 2020.

Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2020 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Sean Williams (C), Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya de Silva and Lahiru Thirimanne.