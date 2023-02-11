Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe and West Indies will lock horns in the second game of the two-match Test series from Sunday (February 12) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The opening Test between the two teams ended in a draw, but there was excitement till the last session of the fifth day. After being asked to chase down 272 to win, Zimbabwe were reduced to 120-6.

Tafadzwa Tsiga and Wellington Masakadza’s 14-run partnership off 10.2 overs, though, saved the day for the hosts. Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase picked up four and two wickets respectively to give West Indies a realistic chance in the rain-marred game.

Earlier in the Test, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s 336-run opening stand laid the platform for the West Indies. Chanderpaul racked up his maiden Test hundred, while Brathwaite missed out on a well-deserved double, scoring 182.

Gary Ballance became only the second batter after Kepler Wessels to score hundreds for two nations in Test cricket. Brandon Mavuta had an excellent outing as well, picking up a five-wicket haul and registering a 56-run knock.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, Sunday; 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch in Bulawayo is expected to be good for batting in the first three days. Spinners are likely to play a part as was seen in the first Test. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clouds and thunderstorms could be there on all five days of the Test. There's a decent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. The temperature should be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Probable XIs

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction

West Indies agonizingly missed out on winning the opening Test. Gary Ballance’s fifth Test century and some stern resistance from Zimbabwe’s lower order denied the visitors victory. Brathwaite’s men, though, are expected to win the second Test.

Prediction: West Indies to win

Zimbabwe vs West Indies TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

