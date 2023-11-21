Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Women Emerging 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Women Emerging and South Africa Women Emerging will play a six-match T20 series, starting later this month.

The first three matches of the series will take place at the Harare Sports Club. The teams will then move to Takashinga Cricket Club to play the last three matches of the series.

Zimbabwe were on a 17-day training camp in India till November 10. Post this series, they will travel to Uganda to play in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Africa 2023. They will join Kenya, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Rwanda, Botswana, Nigeria and hosts Uganda in this series.

Kelis Ndhlovu, who captained Zimbabwe Under-19 Women in the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup in January, is a part of the squad. Adel Zimunu, the vice-captain of the team, and bowler Kudzai Chigora will also suit up for the team in this series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa missed the training camp in India as she was playing and coaching in Australia, as did Pellagia Mujaji. However, both players have been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, Nondumiso Shangase will captain South Africa in this series, having led the team against New Zealand in September. Meike De Ridder and Andrie Steyn are a part of South Africa’s squad and have international experience to their name.

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Women Emerging 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, 19 November

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Harare Sports Club, Harare - 5:30 PM

Monday, 20 November

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Emerging Women, Harare Sports Club, Harare - 5:30 PM

Wednesday, 22 November

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Emerging Women, Harare Sports Club, Harare - 5:30 PM

Friday, 24 November

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Emerging Women, Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare - 3:30 PM

Sunday, 26 November

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Emerging Women, Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare - 3:30 PM

Monday, 27 November

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare - 3:30 PM

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Women Emerging 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All matches of the series will be live-streamed on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Zimbabwe Women Emerging vs South Africa Women Emerging 2023: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women Emerging

Adel Zimunu, Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji (wk), Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Annerie Dercksen, Asakhe Nyovane, Jenna Evans, Lara Goodall, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nondumiso Shangase (c), Meike De Ridder (wk), Tebogo Macheke (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti, Refilwe Moncho, Seshnie Naidu