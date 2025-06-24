Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Cricket's domestic 50-over competition will feature two teams, filled with top cricketers in the country. The Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament 2025 kicks off on June 24, and will run until June 28. Harare will host all three games of the tournament.

Two teams, Northerns Women and Southerns Women, will take part in the tournament. Nomvelo Sibanda and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano will be leading the respective sides. It is worth noting that Mugeri-Tiripano is the current white-ball captain of the Zimbabwe national team.

Both teams are scheduled to play three games against each other. The last edition of the tournament was played in October 2024, and witnessed the Northerns come out on top, winning two of the three fixtures.

Zimbabwe last played the USA in a two-match ODI series in May, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Loreen Tshuma was the top batter with 137 runs, while Adel Zimunu was the most successful bowler with two dismissals. Although Zimunu is not playing the regional tournament, Tshuma will be the player to watch out for in this tournament.

Batters like Kelis Ndhlovu and Mugeri-Tiripano would like to bring their experience to the fore. Meanwhile, Tendai Makusha, Runyararo Pasipanodya and Beloved Biza are some of the talented bowlers.

Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, June 24

Match 1 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 12.30pm (9am Local)

Thursday, June 26

Match 2 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 12.30pm (9am Local)

Saturday, June 28

Match 3 - Northerns Women vs Southerns Women, 12.30pm (9am Local)

Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament 2025 Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel is live-streaming the game for free for viewers across the world. Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the competition.

Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Northerns Women

Ashley Ndiraya, Beloved Biza, Betty Mangachena, Chipo Moyo, Christabel Chatonzwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kelly Ndiraya, Loryn Phiri, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Passionate Munorwei, Precious Marange, Tendai Makusha.

Southerns Women

Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Christina Mutasa, Francesca Chipare, Kate Ebrahim, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Loreen Tshuma, Mitchel Mavunga, Natasha Mthomba, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Vimbai Mutungwindu (wk).

