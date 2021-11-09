Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 2021: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will take part in a three-match ODI series starting from November 10. All the matches of the series will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The series will be a good preparation for both sides going into the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers, which will take place in Harare from November 21 to December 5. Both sides have been drawn in Group B of the qualification tournament.

Zimbabwe Women played their last series against Ireland, which they lost 1-3. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women played their last international assignment back in the T20 World Cup 2020. Both sides will be eager to start their campaign on a winning note and ensure they carry the momentum into the upcoming Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

With COVID-19 impact slowly reducing in the country, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board has announced that it will allow 1000 vaccinated spectators to the stadium during all three encounters.

Here are the full schedule, match timings and squads for the series.

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

November 10, Wednesday

1st ODI, Bulawayo (1:00 PM)

November 12, Friday

2nd ODI, Bulawayo (1:00 PM)

November 15, Monday

3rd ODI, Bulawayo (1:00 PM)

Zimbabwe Women vs Bangladesh Women 2021: Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Chiedzu Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Francesca Chipare, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana (c, wk), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Sharmin Akhter, Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fariha Trisna

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee