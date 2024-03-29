Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Zimbabwe Women will take on Papua New Guinea Women in the three-match T20I series that starts on Saturday, March 30. The next two matches will be played on Sunday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 2. All three games will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The three-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea concluded on Thursday, March 28. Zimbabwe won the series by a 3-0 margin. All these three matches were also played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Zimbabwe last played a T20I match in the Women’s African Games. They faced South Africa in the final, and the match ended in a tie. Both teams scored 112 runs. Zimbabwe won the Super Over and won the Gold Medal.

Papua New Guinea’s last T20 game came in the final of the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup in January this year. They defeated the New Zealand Maori by five wickets after chasing down the target of 88 runs in 18.3 overs. They have played a total of 48 T20I matches so far and have won 36 games.

Papua New Guinea are ranked in 11th place in the ICC Women’s T20I Team rankings with a 160 rating. Zimbabwe are in 13th position with a rating of 155.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Head to Head in T20I

Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea have played just a single T20I game so far. It happened during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2022. Zimbabwe won that match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 84 runs in 14.4 overs.

Matches Played: 1

Zimbabwe Women Won: 1

Papua New Guinea Women Won: 0

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 30

Match 1 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 4:30 PM

Sunday, March 31

Match 2 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, April 2

Match 3 - Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women, 4:30 PM

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri

Papua New Guinea Women

Dika Lohia, Melanie Ani, Naoani Vare, Tanya Ruma, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Pauke Siaka, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau (c & wk), Kevau Frank (wk), Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka

