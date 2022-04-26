Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The second unofficial One-Day between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played on April 27 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The first game of the series was a hard-fought contest. Zimbabwe XI managed to pip South Africa A to get an early lead in the series.

After electing to bowl first, Zimbabwe XI bowlers did a fine job of restricting South Africa A to 273 in their 50 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo scored 50s for the visitors.

There was a rain interruption and the target was reduced to 262 in 48.5 overs. The Zimbabwe XI batters were up to the task and got across the line with four wickets in hand. Skipper Sikandar Raza scored a 50, helping his side get an early lead in the One-Day series.

The visitors failed to hold their nerves in the first game. They will have to be on their toes in the second One-Day to level the series.

The hosts, meanwhile, will look to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series on Wednesday itself.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 2nd Unofficial One Day, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: April 27th 2022, Wednesday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can play their strokes freely and the bowlers need to hit the right areas. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction for rain and a full game is likely to be played.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Donal Tiripano picked up four wickets to restrict South Africa A to 273. Contributions from Prince Masvaure (49), Sikandar Raza (59) and Milton Shumba (45*) helped them chase down the total.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara

South Africa A

Skipper Heinrich Klaasen (58) and Andile Phehlukwayo (87) helped them post 273 on the board. Lizaad Williams and Reeza Hendricks picked up two wickets apiece but failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wihan Lubbe, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

Zimbabwe XI were brilliant in the first game of the series and will be eager to reproduce that form in the second match as well.

Prediction: Zimbabwe XI to win this encounter.

