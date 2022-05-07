Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 4th Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The fourth game of the Unofficial T20 series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played on May 8 at the Harare Sports Club in the capital city of Zimbabwe.

After winning the first two games of the series, the visitors carried their winning momentum forward as they beat Zimbabwe XI comprehensively in the third T20 to seal the series. They have taken an unassailable lead in the series.

After being asked to bat first in the third T20, the South Africa A batters posted 184 on the board. The Zimbabwe XI bowlers picked up eight wickets in the process. What followed was a disappointing performance from the Zimbabwe batters. None of the batters managed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 42 in 12 overs.

Only a single batter managed to get into double digits as they faltered in the chase. Each of the South Africa A bowlers picked up at least a wicket as they completed a big win by 142 runs over the hosts.

They will look to repeat their performance in the fourth T20. Zimbabwe XI needs to be at their absolute best to turn the tables around.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 4th Unofficial T20, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 8, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 13 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Tanaka Chivanga picked up three wickets and helped his side restrict South Africa A to 184 in their 20 overs in the third T20. Only Richmond Mutumbami managed to get into double digits (16 off 22 balls) as the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 42.

Probable XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mumumbami (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A

Ryan Rickelton (47) and Heinrich Klaasen (56) contributed to help the side post 184 in their 20 overs. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Junior Dala finished with three wickets as they knocked over the hosts on 42 to win the third T20 by 142 runs.

Probable XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (c), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Glenton Stuurman, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

South Africa A won the third game of the T20 series to seal the series. Zimbabwe XI were completely outplayed in the third T20 and need to bring their A-game to register their first win of the T20 series.

South Africa A looks like a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Reeza Hendricks to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar