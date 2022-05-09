Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 5th Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The final game of the limited-overs series between Zimbabwe XI and South Africa A will be played on May 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. It is going to be a dead rubber as South Africa A have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Zimbabwe XI put on a solid effort in the fourth game to register their first win of the T20 series. After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe XI scored 135/9 in their 20 overs.

What followed was a fantastic performance from their bowlers as they knocked over South Africa A on 73 to win the game comprehensively by 62 runs. None of the batters could adapt to the bowling-friendly track.

The final game of the series will be played on Tuesday. Both sides will look to finish the series on a high.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Details:

Match: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A, 5th Unofficial T20, South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe, 2022

Date and Time: May 10th 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is bowling-friendly. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. The batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Harare is expected to range between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Probable XIs

Zimbabwe XI

Milton Shumba and Ryan Burl both scored 41 to help finish their innings on 135 in the fourth T20. Shumba then picked up four wickets and was well-supported by Sikandar Raza, who finished with three as they knocked over South Africa A on 73.

Probable XI

Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A

Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball in their last game, picking up four wickets. Only two batters from their side managed to get into double digits.

Probable XI

Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A Match Prediction

South Africa A have already won the series but both sides are expected to come out hard in the fifth T20.

Since South Africa A look like a settled unit, they are expected to win the fifth T20 on Tuesday, despite losing the last game.

Prediction: South Africa A to win this encounter.

