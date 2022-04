Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Zimbabwe XI will host South Africa A in a three-match One Day series and five-match T20 series on April 25, Monday.

Heinrich Klaasen and Sikandar Raza will lead South Africa A and Zimbabwe XI respectively in both One Day and T20 squads. A lot of domestic stars will feature in the series and hope to hit the big stage.

Harare Sports Club, Harare will host all the games of both the One Day and T20 series.

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A: Full Schedule & Match Timings

April 25, Monday

1st Unofficial One Day: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

April 27, Wednesday

2nd Unofficial One Day: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

April 29, Friday

3rd Unofficial One Day: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

May 2, Monday

1st T20: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

May 4, Wednesday

2nd T20: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

May 6, Friday

3rd T20: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

May 8, Sunday

4th T20: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

May 10, Tuesday

5th T20: Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A

Zimbabwe XI vs South Africa A: Squads

South Africa A One Day Squad

Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Smith, Lesiba Ngoepe, Prenelan Subrayen, Heinrich Klaasen (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lutho Sipamla

Zimbabwe XI One Day Squad

Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Ernest Masuku, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Wesley Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo (Wk), Richmond Mutumbami (Wk), Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

South Africa A T20 Squad

Khaya Zondo, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Smith, Lesiba Ngoepe, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (c) & (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Lutho Sipamla

Zimbabwe XI T20 Squad

Kevin Kasuza, Milton Shumba, Prince Masvaure, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Ernest Masuku, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Wesley Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo (Wk), Richmond Mutumbami (Wk), Donald Tiripano, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza.

Edited by Bhargav