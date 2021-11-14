ZM-W vs BD-W Prediction: Who will win today's third ODI?

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will play against each other in the final ODI of a three-match series at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 15,Monday.

Bangladesh continued their dominance over the hosts in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead with one game to go. It was a complete all-round show by the Bangladesh team to steamroll the opposition.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first in the second game. They put up a better show with the willow, compared to the first ODI. They could only score 48 runs in the first ODI, but they put up 121 runs in the second.

Mupachikwa, the keeper-batter, did an impressive job with the willow opening the innings, scored 33 runs off 51 balls with four boundaries. No other top or middle-order batter did well with the willow. However, lower middle-order batter Nyasha Gwanzura's unbeaten 35 propelled the team to 121 in 46.4 overs.

With the ball, yet again the duo of Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun did exceptionally well, as they scalped two wickets apiece. Nahida Akter steamrolled the opposition with her brilliant lines and lengths as she picked up a three-for. Ritu Moni and captain Fahima Khatun picked up a wicket apiece.

Can Zimbabwe spring a surprise and make it 1-2 in the dead rubber?

With just 122 runs to chase, Bangladesh openers Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter lasted only14 balls before the latter perished after scoring only eight. However, Khatun went on to score a beautiful half-century off 66 balls, hitting eight fours. No.3 batter Fargana Hoque also smacked a brilliant fifty with seven fours.

Bangladesh took just 24.3 overs to chase down their target, losing just one wicket. Zimbabwe bowlers failed to contain Bangladesh batters right from the first ball. Only Esther Mbofana was successful in picking up a wicket for the hosts.

Zimbabwe will need to bring their A-game to make it big in the third and final One Day International game. They would be keen to put up a better show with both bat and ball. With some senior players missing, the inexperienced ones should look to make a mark by playing aggressive cricket.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to make it 3-0 and clean-sweep the hosts.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Zimbabwe Women Bangladesh Women 1 votes so far