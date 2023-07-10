It was a painful exit for Mark Cavendish from the Tour de France, both physically and mentally, as the Brit suffered a crash during the eighth stage of the competition.

In a glorious career spanning nearly two decades, Mark Cavendish has racked up 162 career wins, including 34 at the famed Tour de France. Cavendish equaled Eddy Merckx's record for most wins in 2021 and was looking to become the outright leader this year. But it wasn't meant to be as he suffered a crash with 60 kilometers left in the eighth stage, leaving him with a broken collarbone.

The exit meant Mark Cavendish, who had earlier announced his decision to retire at the end of 2023, would not be able to cross the 34-win mark, and his final race would be one that ended in a crash. However, there might yet be a fairy-tale ending in store as Astana-Qazaqstan team boss Alexander Vinokourov wants Cavendish to come back for one more tour.

In conversation with L'Equipe, Vinokourov said his team would love to have Cavendish back with them for one more tour and try to push for his 35th stage win.

"Yes, we want Mark to go on to 2024 and race his 15th Tour de France to win his 35th stage."

Vinokourov added how he came back from a broken femur and went on to win an Olympic gold medal.

"I myself suffered a fractured femur in 2011 on the Tour and it was supposed to be my last year but I didn’t want to stop just like that. I stayed on and fought hard to win the Olympic Games in London the following year. Mark has the same mentality and the same determination to achieve his ultimate goal. We’re ready to give him that opportunity. But it’s up to him."

The world's most decorated sprinter (cycling) is yet to speak publicly since his accident, but he was seen returning to his hotel and thanking his teammates after being discharged from the hospital.

When Mark Cavendish silenced his critics

Back in July 2013, Mark Cavendish won his 25th career stage in the Tour de France and solidified his claim in the cycling GOAT debate. But for the next two years, Cavendish failed to win a single stage, with many experts claiming that the Brit would never win a stage again.

Cavendish gave a strong performance during stage seven of the 2015 Tour de France as he took everyone by surprise (given his poor run of form lately). Incidentally, the then-overall leader, Tony Martin, had to withdraw from the competition due to a broken collarbone.

It was an even playing field throughout the stage, with a breakaway party going head to head till the end. But in the last five kilometers of the race, Cavendish locked on to Alexander Kristoff's wheel and powered his way through to the center. As Cavendish got into his sprinting rhythm, there was no stopping him as he finally registered his 26th stage win at the Tour de France.

