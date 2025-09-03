007 First Light: Full cast and characters list

A list of all major characters and cast members for 007 First Light was released by PlayStation Games on September 3, 2025. The game, developed by IO Interactive, is set to release on March 27, 2026. It is a third-person action-adventure title that reimagines the origin story of one of the most popular fictional spies in the world, James Bond.

Ad

This article will go over all the revealed cast members and major characters of 007 First Light, as seen in the Gameplay Deep Dive footage, also released on September 3, 2025, by PlayStation.

007 First Light: All revealed cast members and major characters

Major characters in-game (Image via IO Interactive)

Here is a list of all the major characters in 007 First Light, along with their respective actors:

Ad

Trending

James Bond : Patrick Gibson

: Patrick Gibson M: Priyanga Burford

Priyanga Burford Q: Alastair Mackenzie

Alastair Mackenzie Miss Moneypenny: Kiera Lester

Kiera Lester Bond’s mentor, John Greenway: Lennie James

Lennie James Miss Roth: Noemie Nakai

The lead actor playing James Bond himself is Patrick Gibson. The Irish artist has previously appeared in shows like The Tudors and The OA, and has also played a young Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood. Considering he has played Dexter in the past, Gibson's new stint as Bond in 007 First Light is not his first time portraying a very popular character.

Ad

Two other popular and established 007 characters, M and Q, are being played by Priyanga Burford and Alastair Mackenzie, respectively. Burford is an actress, writer, and narrator who has previously worked in the 2015 mockumentary UKIP: The First 100 Days, as well as the 2023 mini-series Steeltown Murders.

Lennie James plays John Greenway in the upcoming game (Image via IO Interactive)

Alastair Mackenzie is a Scottish actor who has worked in numerous film projects since 1994, including The Deal, Outlaw King, and many more. He was also a series regular on Monarch of the Glen for BBC Scotland. Kiera Lester, who plays Moneypenny, has previously done minor roles in various TV shows, including Wreck, Grace, and Chloe.

Ad

Fans of the Walking Dead series may recognize Lennie James as Morgan Jones, who also appears in Fear the Walking Dead. In 007 First Light, he will be playing John Greenway, a mentor to the story's young James Bond.

Finally, Noemie Nakai plays the mysterious Miss Roth in the new 007 game. The French-Japanese actress has previously appeared in Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves, among other films, and has also lent her voice to the 2022 game Grid Legends.

These are all the cast members and major characters in the upcoming James Bond game, as revealed by IO Interactive and PlayStation on September 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.