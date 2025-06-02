IO Interactive announces first ever game showcase featuring Hitman, 007, and MindsEye

IO Interactive has officially announced its first-ever digital game showcase, and it’s set to be a major event for the studio. As shared through the game development company's official X account, the showcase will highlight three of their biggest projects: Hitman, 007, and MindsEye. The timing of the event is no coincidence either, as it's scheduled for the same week as the Summer Game Fest 2025.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming IOI showcase.
IO Interactive Showcase 2025: Everything we know
As mentioned before, we are going to see the following games at the showcase:
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- 007 First Light
- MindsEye
The iconic stealth action franchise, Hitman: World of Assassination, will be one of the main features of the showcase. While IOI hasn’t revealed exact details, fans are expecting a new expansion, possibly featuring multiple new missions and locations. Cosmetic items like new suits and gear could also be part of the drop.
IO Interactive’s most anticipated upcoming project is 007 First Light, a brand-new James Bond game. This showcase will feature the first look at the game. While details about the title are still under wraps, it's confirmed that it will be a completely new origin story for James Bond.
Another big highlight of the upcoming showcase is MindsEye, a narrative third-person thriller set to release on June 10, 2025. It’s directed by Leslie Benzies, the former president of Rockstar North, which is known for GTA V and Red Dead Redemption. With a background like that, the expectations around this game are understandably high. The showcase will likely give us a deeper look at the game’s story, key characters, and gameplay.
The IO Interactive Showcase 2025 will stream on June 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm PDT. Here’s the full list of time zones:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 6, 2025, at 6:00 pm
- Central Time (CDT): June 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm
- Eastern Time (EDT): June 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm
- Coordinated Universal Time (UTC): June 7, 2025, at 1:00 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 7, 2025, at 3:00 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 7, 2025, at 4:00 am
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 7, 2025, at 4:00 am
- Indian Standard Time (IST): June 7, 2025, at 6:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): June 7, 2025, at 9:00 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): June 7, 2025, at 10:00 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 7, 2025, at 11:00 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm
That's everything you need to know about the upcoming IO Interactive games showcase. This event is shaping up to be a huge moment for the studio. Whether you're a fan of stealth, spy action, or gripping story-driven games, this event is worth tuning into.
