Genshin Impact is an open-world gacha game with several 4-star and 5-star characters. Most characters in the game can clear content like Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater with the right build. However, some 4-star characters are great for new accounts in Genshin Impact, as they can clear most content effortlessly and are easy to build.

This article will focus on the best 4-star characters for beginners in Genshin Impact.

10 best 4-star characters for beginners in Genshin Impact

1) Bennett

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is one of the best beginner characters in Genshin Impact. He has also been one of the top support characters since the start of the game and can fit into almost any team, making him quite versatile.

Bennett has a lot of healing and Attack buffs with his Elemental burst, which is helpful for any Attack-scaling character in the game. He can also be played with starter characters like Kaeya, Lisa, and Xiangling to clear most early-game content in Genshin Impact.

Bennett's constellations further increase his support capabilities and cement his spot as one of the top supports in the game.

2) Iansan

Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

Iansan is an Electro Polearm character released during the 5.5 version of Genshin Impact. She is one of the best support characters in the game and has decent personal damage. Iansan can also utilize the Scroll artifact set to buff her teammates' damage.

This character has attack buffs and a minor healing ability in her kit. Moreover, her constellations also increase her buffing capabilities, and her C6 is a massive upgrade for characters like Varesa, Mavuika, and Clorinde.

Also read: Genshin Impact Iansan build guide

3) Xiangling

Xiangling (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is a Pyro Claymore character who can be obtained for free after clearing Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. She deals a lot of Pyro off-field damage with her Elemental Burst and has many viable team comps. On top of this, her constellations increase her Pyro application and personal damage.

Xiangling's major drawback is that she has high ER needs, and requires weapons like Catch and Favonius or Pyro battery characters like Bennett.

4) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is another strong 4-star character released during the 1.0 version of Genshin Impact. He is a Hydro sword and primarily an off-field DPS character. His Elemental Burst deals a lot of damage and has excellent off-field Hydro applications. Xingqiu is good as a support for pyro characters like Hu Tao, Diluc, Arlecchino, etc.

His constellations are also helpful, as they considerably increase his personal damage and Hydro application. Although he is a good character at C0, he has high ER requirements, which can be significantly reduced with his constellations.

5) Fischl

Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is one of the 1.0 4-star characters and still one of the best for beginners and old accounts. She is mainly used as an off-field Electro DPS and has various team compositions. Although she is a good character at C0, her constellations make her even stronger and improve her Electro application.

Fischl has many options for artifacts and weapons, making her an easy character to build.

6) Gaming

Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming is one of the best DPS characters in the game, and he has a unique playstyle. He is a Pyro Claymore character who deals damage through his Plunge attacks. Due to Gaming being Pyro, he can utilize the reactions Vaporize and Melt to boost his damage further. He deals a lot of damage in these teams, even with 4-star support characters.

Although he might need high ER stats, his constellations reduce this amount. Moreover, Gaming C6 is comparable to some 5-star characters in terms of DPS. The only limitation for Gaming is that he might need specific support characters like Rosaria and Xingqiu to deal significant damage.

Also read: Genshin Impact Gaming build guide

7) Chevreuse

Chevreuse (Image via Hoyoverse)

Chevruese is a Pyro Polearm character released in Version 4.3. She is a special character because her teams are focused on using the Overloaded reaction. Moreover, she's even a viable support with attack buffs, healing, and res shred for Pyro and Electro elements in her kit.

Chevreuse's constellations increase her value as a support, as she can buff the active characters further. However, you can only play her in Electro and Pyro teams to activate her buffs, which is one of her limitations. Lastly, the overloaded reaction knocks back smaller enemies, making it harder to defeat them.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Chevreuse overloaded teams guide

8) Sucrose

Sucrose (Image via HoYoverse)

Sucrose was released during the 1.0 version of Genshin Impact, and she is one of the best 4-star characters in the game since then. She is easier to build than most characters, as she doesn't need Crit stats. Sucrose only needs full EM artifacts and weapons, and she has a lot of team options.

She has two different playstyles, either as a support or an on-field Driver. She also gives EM buffs to other party members, which buffs the damage of the whole team. Although Sucrose's damage is minimal, her buffs compensate for her lack of personal damage.

9) Lan Yan

Lan Yan (Image via HoYoverse)

Lan Yan is a 4-star released during Version 5.3 of Genshin Impact. She is the first Anemo shielder in the game and was obtainable for free from the Lantern Rite event during version 5.3. She has a strong shield and an Elemental Burst that can group enemies. Lan Yan's best constellations are her C2 and C3, increasing her shield strength.

She also has two unique playstyles, one as a shielder and the other as an on-field Driver for reaction-based teams. Lan Yan lacks the skills to buff the team's damage but has a good shield to compensate.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Lan Yan build guide

10) Ororon

Ororon (Image via HoYoverse)

Ororon is a Natlan character and can be claimed for free after completing the Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in version 5.5. His main team comps revolve around Electro-charge reaction, and he deals a lot of damage in these teams.

He is also relatively easy to build and has many 4-star bow options for his weapon build. Since you can also obtain him for free from the event, he is one of the most beginner-friendly characters in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Best Genshin Impact Ororon build guide

