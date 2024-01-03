10 best action-adventure game deals at Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

The 2023 Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is in full swing, offering discounts on a wide range of titles. Readers can stock up on their favorite action-adventure games during the sale, with titles such as Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being one of the several highlights of this sale. A breakdown of 10 such action-adventure titles that are well worth your time (and money) can be found in the rest of the article below.

Keep in mind that this list does not include games that have been part of the prior Epic Games Holiday 2023 daily giveaways.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Top 10 action-adventure games to grab at the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale of 2023

1) Prince of Persia (80% off at $1.99)

The 2008 soft-reboot of the Prince of Persia series was published by Ubisoft Montreal for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The game follows an unnamed protagonist as he embarks on a journey with the princess Elika, attempting to save the kingdom from ruin at the hands of Ahriman.

Despite a mixed reception from fans at launch, the game has aged rather gracefully thanks to its amazing cel-shaded art style and engaging combat loop, making it well worth the buy.

2) Prey (75% off at $9.99)

Prey is an action-adventure FPS developed by Arkane and released in 2017. Players take control of protagonist Morgan Yu as they explore the Talos I space station, battling against the invasive alien Typhon. Yu can make use of telekinesis and shape-shifting powers, in addition to a wide variety of makeshift weapons. Prey’s biggest draw is in its intriguing alternate reality setting.

The title is not to be confused with the 2006 game of the same name.

3) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (33% off at $53.59)

CD Projekt Red's newest title, Cyberpunk 2077 released initially in 2020 for both PC and consoles. Despite the initial launch disaster, Cyberpunk 2077 has shown remarkable growth and progression in recent years. The game depicts a cyberpunk dystopia, with players taking control of protagonist "V," accompanied by legendary rock star Johnny Silverhand.

The Ultimate Edition includes the excellent Phantom Liberty DLC and is very much worth grabbing during the sale.

4) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (50% off at $24.99)

The Legacy of Thieves collection was released for the PC in 2022, featuring both A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy. The games follow protagonists Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, respectively.

The Legacy of Thieves collection is a great way to experience what used to be PlayStation 4 classics and is a great pick for the 2023 Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

5) God of War (50% off at $24.99)

God of War (2018) is a soft reboot of the God of War franchise of video games that was exclusive to PlayStation consoles. The 2018 release follows the series’ protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus in ancient Scandinavia, exploring the themes of Norse mythology.

The game is both a visual and narrative spectacle, depicting a more mature, regretful Kratos as he must come to terms with his past to save his son.

6) Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (50% off at $34.99)

2023’s Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is a sequel to Fallen Order, following the exploits of a young Jedi known as Cal Kestis. Jedi Survivor takes place five years after the events of the prior entry, as Cal takes on the tyrannical Galactic Empire in an epic action-adventure title.

The game takes place during the Great Jedi Purge in the Star Wars universe and features exotic locations, impressive combat, and detailed visuals.

7) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (80% off at $23.99)

The eleventh mainline entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Odyssey takes place in ancient Greece. It marks a huge shift in the traditional Assassin's Creed gameplay formula, placing a greater emphasis on combat over stealth. The game received two major expansions shortly after launch.

Despite its mixed reception and controversial microtransactions at launch, Odyssey is a very good game in its own right, making it a great pick in this year’s Epic Games Holiday Sale.

8) Rise of the Tomb Raider (80% off at $5.99)

The second entry in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider follows the exploits of series protagonist Lara Croft. The game takes place in Siberia and the fictional city of Kitezh, both of which are beautifully rendered in-game. Lara must battle the organization known as Trinity and thwart its worldwide domination.

Like prior entries in the franchise, Rise of The Tomb Raider places great emphasis on platforming and tomb raiding. This particular version of the game in the Epic Games store contains all DLCs.

9) Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition (75% off at $4.99)

Batman: Arkham City is the second entry in the Batman Arkham trilogy created by Rocksteady Studios. Players take control of Batman as they investigate the walled-down city-wide prison megacomplex known as Arkham City and attempt to thwart Hugo Strange’s sinister plans.

Arkham City is an amazing game that holds up to this day, thanks to its gripping narrative and free-flowing combat. The title can be grabbed during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale in a Game of the Year edition that bundles together all previously released DLC in one package.

10) Alan Wake 2 (20% off at $39.99)

2023’s Alan Wake 2 is a single-player horror game available exclusively on the Epic Games store for PC. The game follows both series protagonist Alan Wake and newcomer Saga Anderson as Alan plans his escape from an alternate dimension. The title received critical acclaim upon release, being shortlisted for 2023’s Game of the Year awards.

Despite a meager 20% off its base MSRP, Alan Wake 2 is a great pick in this year’s Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

For more deals during the 2023 Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.