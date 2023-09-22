10 best Body perks to get first in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0)

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update offered new Body perks to players alongside all the other stats. Depending on how high a particular stat is, there are plenty of amazing new powers to take advantage of. In this case, it’s all about shotguns, machine guns, and blunt weapons. Body also focuses on regeneration. Since this is a single-player experience, it’s important to be able to survive a wide assortment of dangerous situations. You can’t always stealth, after all.

Sometimes, you have to get violent in Cyberpunk 2077, and that’s where the Body perks come into play. The weapons for this path offer solutions to problems when you’re up close and personal with enemies.

Note: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Which Body perks to focus on in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

10) Painkiller

Painkiller perk (Image via CDPR)

Frankly, the Body perk, Painkiller, should be unlocked by every character in the game, no matter what build you play. It’s a tier-one and doesn’t have any specific requirements, so it should be one of the first things you pick up.

It unlocks slow Health Regen in combat. While not much, it’s the gateway to so many other powers that will keep you topped off in dangerous situations. This goes double for melee-range players since you will take more damage than other builds.

9) Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid perk (Image via CDPR)

Once you have Painkiller, you can unlock Comeback Kid, and it’s another must-have for me in Cyberpunk 2077. This particular Body perk gives you a +1% Health Regen Rate for each percent of health you’re missing.

The perk description also doesn’t have a cap listed, so if you’re at 90% Health Missing, you’ll receive a 90% Health Regen Rate. That’s a bargain at twice the price. It has saved my bacon in quite a few fights by simply laying low.

8) Dorph-Head

Dorph-Head perk (Image via CDPR)

I’m a big fan of Blood-Pump cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077, but this also works if you’re using a health restorative item. When you’re using one, you gain +100% Mitigation Chance for 2s. While that’s not a lot of time, with proper usage, you can make sure incoming damage is reduced significantly.

Mitigation Chance in Cyberpunk 2077 grants you a shot at reducing incoming damage by the current Mitigation Strength you have. With that in mind, it can be an enormously powerful Body perk and a low-tier one at that.

7) Die! Die! Die!

Die! Die! Die! perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: -15% recoil at low Stamina.

Level 2: Increased fire rate as Stamina decreases.

While I don’t use a lot of Shotguns in Cyberpunk 2077, I do use LMGs and HMGs, both of which are affected by this Body perk. The -15% recoil at low Stamina is great, but I prefer having a faster fire rate. It caps out at +25% at 0 Stamina, so while it’s not game-breaking, it could be the difference between victory and defeat.

6) Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: -15% Stamina cost for attacks with Blunt Weapons.

Level 2: Allows you to barrel into enemies while sprinting and blocking with Blunt weapons.

Here’s an incredibly fun Blunt weapon Body perk: Wrecking Ball. The stamina cost reduction right out of the gate is incredible, that’s for sure. It also lets you slam into enemies while sprinting and blocking, which deals damage and has a chance to knock foes down. If you’re a fan of the big, heavy, and blunt weapons, this is a must-have.

5) Like a Feather

Like a Feather perk (Image via CDPR)

This only affects Shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs, but it’s 100% worth getting this Body perk. When you’re moving with any of the above weapons, you receive no movement speed penalties. That’s incredible, quite frankly. Suddenly, it’s going to be way easier to move around and slaughter people with a short-range, high-impact gun.

4) Bullet Ballet

Bullet Ballet perk (Image via CDPR)

This partners well with Like a Feather, as it gives you -25% bullet spread while moving. This is especially great for a shotgun if you’re trying to just hit one target. Now it’s a bit easier to batter someone with a round or two of shotgun ammo. It’s a very simple, easy-to-understand perk, and I can see why anyone would want it in their build.

3) Breakthrough

Breakthrough perk (Image via CDPR)

This Cyberpunk 2077 Body perk reduces enemy armor by 40% for 7s after hitting them with a strong attack. That makes it a great time to swap over to a shotgun and just start hammering them with rapid-fire shots, to be honest. You could also keep using your favorite Blunt weapon.

2) Adrenaline Rush

Adrenaline Rush perk (Image via CDPR)

Level 1: +35 Max Health.

Level 2: +20% Health Regen bonus to all Health Regen effects, regardless of source.

Level 3: Unlocks Adrenaline Rush mode.

The first point of this Body perk is okay, but the other two are serious contenders. It adds a solid amount of Health Regen while also giving you Adrenaline Rush mode. Blood-Pump cyberware and Health items also now give Adrenaline equal to 30% Max Health (up to a max of 50% Max Health).

But what’s Adrenaline? You’ll see a yellow bar, and it basically is another Health bar. It absorbs damage like a shield but also decays. As long as you have Adrenaline, though, you stay in Adrenaline Mode.

1) Army of One

Army of One perk (Image via CDPR)

One of the more basic, low-tier Cyberpunk 2077 Body perks is frankly among the best. Army of One is for when you’re fighting a large group of enemies. It gives +10% Health Regen Rate for each nearby enemy. No matter what weapon style you utilize, this is going to be useful. There’s never a bad time to keep gaining health, even if it’s a little slow.

These are far from the only perks that you should consider in the Body stat for Cyberpunk 2077. It’s just our selection of the fairly early ones that appear to be the most useful. You can find a similar list of Cool perks here.