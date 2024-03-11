10 best celebrations in EA FC 24 and how to do them

In EA FC 24, the art of goal celebration has evolved, offering players a tapestry of expressions that capture the exhilaration of scoring. These celebrations, ranging from tributes to iconic football legends to modern-day viral sensations, not only add a layer of realism to the game but also provide a means for players to convey their emotions and personality on the digital pitch.

This article delves into the nuances of the 10 best celebrations in EA FC 24, providing a comprehensive guide on how to execute them and exploring the stories behind each gesture.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to perform the 10 best celebrations in EA FC 24?

1) Point to the Sky

Point to the Sky celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold L1 + Circle Button (PS) / Hold LB + B Button (Xbox)

This celebration is synonymous with Lionel Messi. It is often seen as a gesture of thanks and remembrance towards his late grandmother. It's a powerful moment of pause in the game, allowing the scorer a moment of reflection amidst the euphoria.

2) Show Respect

Show Respect celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold L1 + Double Tap Circle Button (PS) / Hold LB + Double Tap B Button (Xbox)

This celebration is the epitome of sportsmanship, showcasing respect for the opposing team or acknowledging the player's past with them. It's a moment that transcends competition, highlighting the respect and love for the sport and its community.

3) Think

Think celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold L2 + Double Tap Square Button (PS) / Hold LT + Double Tap X Button (Xbox)

Marcus Rashford's iconic thinking pose is not just a celebration but a message prompting reflection on the game, strategy, and next moves. It’s a celebration that combines the joy of scoring with the mindfulness of what's yet to come.

4) Twist Flip

Twist Flip celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold L2 + Spin Right Analog Stick Anti-clockwise (PS) / Hold LT + Spin Right Analog Stick Anti-clockwise (Xbox)

This celebration requires agility and showcases the player's acrobatic skills, reminiscent of Nani's backflips. It's a high-energy celebration that adds a thrilling visual spectacle to the scorer's triumph.

5) Eyes and Arms (Griddy)

Eyes and Arms celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold R2 + Flick the Right Analog Up Two Times (PS) / Hold RT + Flick the Right Analog Up Two Times (Xbox)

A modern dance that's infiltrated the football world, this celebration is often viewed as playful mockery, adding a bit of cheeky fun to the game. It’s about expressing victory with rhythm and swagger.

6) Slide Salute

Slide Salute celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold R1 + Hold the Right Analog in the Right Direction (PS) / Hold the Right Analog in the Right Direction (Xbox)

The knee slide followed by a salute is a classic celebration of victory and acknowledgment of the fans. It's a gesture of solidarity and gratitude towards those who support and cheer from the stands.

7) Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold R2 + Hold the Right Analog in the Right Direction (PS) / Hold RT + Hold the Right Analog in the Right Direction (Xbox)

Inspired by Demba Ba, this celebration is a deeply personal gesture of thanks and humility. It connects the player with the ground they play on, symbolizing gratitude and reverence.

8) Calm Down

Calm Down celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold L1 + Double Tap Triangle Button (PS) / Hold LB + Double Tap Y Button (Xbox)

Cristiano Ronaldo's signature "calma" gesture is not just about silencing the crowd but a declaration of dominance and confidence. It’s a bold statement that the player is in control and the game is far from over.

9) Picture

Picture celebration in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold R2 + Press Square Button (PS) / Hold RT + Press X Button (Xbox)

This quirky celebration mimics taking a snapshot, capturing the moment of triumph in an imaginary frame. It's a playful reminder of the memorable moments players create on the field.

10) Right Here Right Now (Sui Celebration)

Sui Celebration in the game (Image via EA Sports)

How to Perform: Hold R1 + Press Circle Button (PS) / Hold RB + Press B Button (Xbox)

Another iconic Ronaldo celebration, this one is all about seizing the moment and claiming the spotlight with a commanding presence. The jump, turn, and stance exude energy, power, and excitement, making it a fitting response to a spectacular goal.

These celebrations not only add depth to EA FC 24 but also allow players to connect with football culture on a deeper level. Each gesture, dance, or pose carries a story, making every goal a chance to relive the legendary moments of football heroes or create new ones that are uniquely yours.

