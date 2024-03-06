10 best young strikers in EA FC 24 to sign in Career Mode

When rebuilding a team, finding the best young strikers in EA FC 24 should be one of your priorities to sort out your attack. There is plenty of talent readily available, and you must carefully scout them to find the perfect fit for your side. The process of manually scrolling through strikers could get a bit tedious, and identifying potential players can be challenging.

To help you out, the following section provides you with a list of the 10 best young strikers in EA FC 24 that you can sign in Career Mode.

Disclaimer: The ratings and potentials specified above are as of the February 2024 Squad Update. Furthermore, only players under the age of 21 at the start of the Career Mode were considered for this list of the best young strikers in EA FC 24. This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best young strikers in EA FC 24 for Manager Career Mode

1) Rasmus Højlund

Rasmus Hojlund is the best choice (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 20

Team: Manchester United

Overall: 78

Potential: 89

Rasmus Højlund stands on top of this list of the best young strikers in EA FC 24. In fact, the Danish superstar has picked up pace in 2024. He has been outstanding for Manchester United, proving deadly in front of goal.

However, it should be noted that signing Rasmus Højlund is not cheap, and you would have to spend a considerable amount to get him.

2) Vitor Roque

Keep an eye out for Vitor Roque (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 18

Team: FC Barcelona

Overall: 76

Potential: 88

One of the best young strikers in EA FC 24, Vitor Roque, has finally been added to the game. The Brazilian is seen as the next big player at FC Barcelona, and under Lewandowski’s guidance, he could learn a thing or two.

EA has rated the youngster with an overall of 76, and you may alleviate the same past the mark of 80 within one season itself. Trust him with game time, and he should fetch you amazing results.

3) Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel is an incredible choice (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 18

Team: Bayern Munich

Overall: 74

Potential: 88

Mathys Tel is a rising star for Bayern Munich. The French youngster has impressed everyone in his breakthrough season. You will enjoy using him in the game, as he is well-rounded in every sense.

His potential of 88 ensures you have a future star on your side as you play through four or five seasons in Career Mode. Mathys Tel is a player you must consider signing.

4) Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko ranks among the best young strikers in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 18

Team: Borussia Dortmund

Overall: 77

Potential: 87

Youssoufa Moukoko was a top signing as a striker in the previous FIFA game, and things remain the same this year, too, as he is still among the best young forwards in EA FC 24.

The only issue is with his height, as he is not as well-built as other strikers available in the game. Nonetheless, his stats make up for this.

5) Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has been amazing for Brighton (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 18

Team: Brighton

Overall: 74

Potential: 86

Evan Ferguson has been displaying his prowess in the Premier League for Brighton, and he performs extremely well whenever given an opportunity. The Irish striker could be a solid option for the role of a striker in Career Mode.

With a rating of 74, it would only take you a few seasons to make him break the mark of 80. He will easily end up reaching his potential and maybe even surpass these figures.

6) Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey is one of Ajax's best players (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 21

Team: Ajax

Overall: 78

Potential: 86

Brian Brobbey has been leading Ajax’s attack, and despite his young age, he has shown tremendous talent. He will be a perfect fit when managing a mid-table side in the game.

The Dutch international is full of quality, and his physicality should benefit your attack. You can put him on a development plan to accelerate his growth and make him even better.

7) George Ilenikhena

Ilenikhena is another Wonderkid (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 16

Team: Antwerp

Overall: 68

Potential: 87

George Ilenikhena is a Wonderkid who deserves a shot in the list of the best young strikers in EA FC 24. Football fans may remember him for the goal he scored against FC Barcelona in stoppage time to earn Antwerp their first-ever UCL win.

If you aren’t able to purchase him directly, try a loan deal or trigger the release clause.

8) Paris Brunner

Dortmund's Paris Brunner is an amazing option (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 17

Team: Borussia Dortmund

Overall: 65

Potential: 87

An incredible player to sign when working with limited funds would be Paris Brunner. The upcoming talent is among the many youngsters signed with Borussia Dortmund.

He begins at an initial rating of 65 and would be perfect when looking to buy a player for the future. However, move fast before other clubs get hold of him.

9) Nelson Weiper

Nelson Weiper is another one of the best young strikers in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 18

Team: Mainz 05

Overall: 66

Potential: 86

When rebuilding smaller teams, you will have to work with a minimal budget. In such situations, one of the best young strikers in EA FC 24 to sign in the Career Mode is Nelson Weiper.

The German international will be the perfect target man up top, given that he has the perfect stature for the role. While it may take time to develop him, the wait is worth it.

10) Alejo Veliz

Alejo Veliz is a top talent (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 19

Team: Sevilla (Loaned from Tottenham Hotspur)

Overall: 75

Potential: 85

Alejo Veliz is an effective player with Tottenham, and the future looks bright for the Argentine forward. Although he has yet to make his mark felt, he is someone who has considerable room to develop in the coming years.

If you are hunting for the best young strikers in EA FC 24, he could be a tremendous option due to his decent overall rating and potential.