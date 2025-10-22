10 best EA FC 26 players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle

The best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are some of the best midfielders in the game. A pinged pass travels on the ground, but covers mid-to-long ranges faster than the aerial balls. These passes are also easy to receive, and these passes can quickly start counterattacks, increasing goalscoring chances.
In this article, we will talk about the best players with the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Some are placed higher on the list despite having a lower overall rating. This is because players with "+" PlayStyle tend to perform the action better than the rest during match situations. Read on to learn more.
Kevin De Bruyne and nine other players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26
Check out the list of best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
*players with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
1) Rose Lavelle
OVR: 87
Rose Lavelle, the American midfielder, is among the best players in EA FC 26 with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle. She has an 85 rating in pace, along with an 84 in passing, an 88 in vision, and a 91 in short pass. However, her 85-rated long passes take the limelight. She is a master of the Pinged Pass, and can be a perfect fit for the midfield of a counterattacking team.
Also read: Best players with Precision Header in EA FC 26
2) Alexis Mac Allister
OVR: 87
Alexis Mac Allister is another top midfielder with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Argentine plays for Liverpool and is great at passing (85) and dribbling (85). While Mac Allister is not the fastest in the team, his long passes (87) travel faster than opponent players can track back to defend or disrupt the counterattack. Mac Allister also has an 86 rating in vision and an 88 in short passing.
Also read: How to perform Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26
3) Youri Tilemans
OVR: 85
The Belgian midfielder playing for Aston Villa also possesses the ability to send in Pinged Passes during attacking transitions. Tilemans has an 85 rating in passing, an 87 rating in both vision and short passes. He also has an impressive dribbling (80) rating. However, Tielemans' 88-rated long passes are what earn him a place on the list of the best FC 26 players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle.
Also read: Best players with Power Shot PlayStyle
4) Erin Cuthbert
OVR: 85
Erin Cuthbert is a versatile CDM from Chelsea's women's team. The Scottish CDM has an 83 rating in dribbling and an 84 rating in passing. Cuthbert also has an 86 rating in vision, an 88 in short passing, and an impressive 86 in long passes, making her a reliable player to dominate the middle of the park during games.
5) Aitana Bonmati
OVR: 91
One of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26, Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona's women's team is also a top pick if you are looking for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Barcelona superstar has an 86 rating in passing and a 91 in dribbling, making it almost impossible to dispossess her. However, her 90-rated vision and short pass are what earn her this spot on the list.
6) Ousmane Dembele
OVR: 90
Ousmane Dembele, the French superstar, is among the best players with the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in FC 26. The versatile striker playing for PSG has incredible pace (91) and shooting (88) ratings. However, his 83 rating in passing and dribbling, an 84 in vision, and a decent 78 rating in long pass make him a great pick as a CAM and a winger as well.
7) Virgil Van Dijk
OVR: 90
Despite being a defender, Virgil Van Dijk also has decent passing (72), along with a 70 in vision, an 80 in short passing, and an 83 in long pass ratings. Such passing stats, combined with his Pinged Pass PlayStyle in FC 26, make him a reliable pick for this list.
8) Kevin De Bruyne
OVR: 87
Kevin De Bruyne is another top-tier center midfielder with amazing passing range and the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Napoli midfielder is past his prime years, but he still has a passing rating of 92, along with a 92 in vision and short passing, and a 93 in long passing.
9) Alessandro Bastoni
OVR: 87
Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter Milan CB, is also a great pick when you are looking for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Italian defender possesses a decent 75 rating in passing, along with a 72 in vision. However, he has an impressive 82 in short passes and an 84 in long passes. So, playing from the back, build-ups gets easier with defenders like him on your team.
10) Moises Caicedo
OVR: 87
Moises Caicedo, the Chelsea CDM from Colombia, is another reliable pick when you want to send in long passes from the middle of the park to your attacking players to increase scoring chances. Caicedo has a 78 rating in passing, along with a 79 in vision, an 85 in short passing, and an 84 in long passes.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.