10 best EA FC 26 players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle

The best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are some of the best midfielders in the game. A pinged pass travels on the ground, but covers mid-to-long ranges faster than the aerial balls. These passes are also easy to receive, and these passes can quickly start counterattacks, increasing goalscoring chances.

In this article, we will talk about the best players with the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Some are placed higher on the list despite having a lower overall rating. This is because players with "+" PlayStyle tend to perform the action better than the rest during match situations. Read on to learn more.

Kevin De Bruyne and nine other players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Check out the list of best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Vision Long Pass Rose Lavelle* CM/CAM 87 84 88 85 Alexis Mac Allister* CM/CDM 87 85 86 87 Youri Tielemans* CM/CDM/CAM 85 85 87 88 Erin Cuthbert* CDM/CM 85 84 86 86 Aitana Bonmati CM/CAM 91 86 90 90 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 83 84 78 Virgil van Dijk CB 90 72 70 83 Kevin De Bruyne CM/CAM 87 92 92 93 Alessandro Bastoni CB 87 75 72 84 Moises Caicedo CDM/CM 87 78 79 84

*players with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

1) Rose Lavelle

Lavelle is a good pick in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Rose Lavelle, the American midfielder, is among the best players in EA FC 26 with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle. She has an 85 rating in pace, along with an 84 in passing, an 88 in vision, and a 91 in short pass. However, her 85-rated long passes take the limelight. She is a master of the Pinged Pass, and can be a perfect fit for the midfield of a counterattacking team.

2) Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Alexis Mac Allister is another top midfielder with Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Argentine plays for Liverpool and is great at passing (85) and dribbling (85). While Mac Allister is not the fastest in the team, his long passes (87) travel faster than opponent players can track back to defend or disrupt the counterattack. Mac Allister also has an 86 rating in vision and an 88 in short passing.

3) Youri Tilemans

Youri Tielemans' card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The Belgian midfielder playing for Aston Villa also possesses the ability to send in Pinged Passes during attacking transitions. Tilemans has an 85 rating in passing, an 87 rating in both vision and short passes. He also has an impressive dribbling (80) rating. However, Tielemans' 88-rated long passes are what earn him a place on the list of the best FC 26 players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle.

4) Erin Cuthbert

Cuthbert is a top player in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Erin Cuthbert is a versatile CDM from Chelsea's women's team. The Scottish CDM has an 83 rating in dribbling and an 84 rating in passing. Cuthbert also has an 86 rating in vision, an 88 in short passing, and an impressive 86 in long passes, making her a reliable player to dominate the middle of the park during games.

5) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati is a great pick with an impressive passing range (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

One of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26, Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona's women's team is also a top pick if you are looking for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Barcelona superstar has an 86 rating in passing and a 91 in dribbling, making it almost impossible to dispossess her. However, her 90-rated vision and short pass are what earn her this spot on the list.

6) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is the Ballon d'Or winner of 2025 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ousmane Dembele, the French superstar, is among the best players with the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in FC 26. The versatile striker playing for PSG has incredible pace (91) and shooting (88) ratings. However, his 83 rating in passing and dribbling, an 84 in vision, and a decent 78 rating in long pass make him a great pick as a CAM and a winger as well.

7) Virgil Van Dijk

VVD has a decent passing range for a defender (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Despite being a defender, Virgil Van Dijk also has decent passing (72), along with a 70 in vision, an 80 in short passing, and an 83 in long pass ratings. Such passing stats, combined with his Pinged Pass PlayStyle in FC 26, make him a reliable pick for this list.

8) Kevin De Bruyne

KDB is a top pick with for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Kevin De Bruyne is another top-tier center midfielder with amazing passing range and the Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Napoli midfielder is past his prime years, but he still has a passing rating of 92, along with a 92 in vision and short passing, and a 93 in long passing.

9) Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni can be a reliable option for sending in long balls forward (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Alessandro Bastoni, the Inter Milan CB, is also a great pick when you are looking for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Italian defender possesses a decent 75 rating in passing, along with a 72 in vision. However, he has an impressive 82 in short passes and an 84 in long passes. So, playing from the back, build-ups gets easier with defenders like him on your team.

10) Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is a great pick for the best players with Pinged Pass PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Moises Caicedo, the Chelsea CDM from Colombia, is another reliable pick when you want to send in long passes from the middle of the park to your attacking players to increase scoring chances. Caicedo has a 78 rating in passing, along with a 79 in vision, an 85 in short passing, and an 84 in long passes.

