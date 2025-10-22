10 best EA FC 26 players with Precision Header PlayStyle

The best players with Precision Header PlayStyle in EA FC 26 can generate goal threat for opponents during each set piece. Stars like Virgil van Dijk, Haaland, Alessia Russo, and others are on this list. However, note that certain players like Russo, despite having lower overall ratings than others, come earlier on the list than the rest. This is because they have Precision Header+ PlayStyle, which improves their header animation.
That said, this article lists the best players with Precision Head PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.
Marie Katoto and nine other best players with Precision Header PlayStyle in EA FC 26
Check the table below for the best players with Precision Header PlayStyle in EA FC 26:
*players with Precision Header+ PlayStyle
1) Alessia Russo
OVR: 89
Alessia Russo, the English striker playing for Arsenal's women's team, is a versatile attacker with a decent 82 rating in pace, an 88 in shooting, an 87 in dribbling, and a 90 in attacking positioning and finishing. She also has an impressive 90 rating in heading accuracy.
2) Khadija Shaw
OVR: 89
Khadija Shaw is among the best strikers in the game. She leads Manchester City women's team's attacks and has impressive shooting (89) and dribbling (81) ratings, along with a decent pace (71). However, her attacking positioning (91), finishing (93), and heading accuracy (91) are what earn her a place on this list.
3) Marie Katoto
OVR: 89
The 88-rated French striker playing for Lyon's women's team is also among the best players with Precision Header+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Katoto has an 85 rating in pace and an 87 in shooting. She also has a 91 rating in attacking positioning, along with a 90 in finishing and a 91 in heading accuracy, making her a great pick to meet the crosses your teammates send in.
4) Ada Hegerberg
OVR: 87
Ada Hegerberg is a top-tier Norwegian striker. She's a club teammate of Marie Katoto, and has a 72 rating in pace, along with an impressive 86 rating in shooting. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her impressive attacking positioning (89) and finishing (89) ratings, along with an impeccable 91 in heading accuracy.
5) Alexandra Popp
OVR: 85
Alexandra Popp is also among the best players with the Precision Header+ PlayStyle in the game. Playing for the German women's national team, this striker has an 84 rating in shooting. She also has a 91 in attacking positioning, and while her finishing (84) is slightly lower than the other attacking players on the list, Popp compensates with a 94 rating in heading accuracy.
6) Virgil van Dijk
OVR: 90
Virgil van Dijk, the star defender of Liverpool, has an impressive heading ability that has saved Liverpool from losing points in multiple games. The Dutch player's amazing height (6'4") and heading accuracy (88) help his team during both attacking and defending set pieces. While van Dijk has an unimpressive 52 rating in finishing, he is a huge goal threat for opposing defenders.
7) Erling Haaland
OVR: 90
The Norwegian striker playing for Manchester City is among the second-highest-rated players in the game, with amazing pace (86) and shooting (91) ratings. However, Haaland is known for his amazing sense of attacking positioning (95), finishing (94), and heading accuracy (83) ratings. He also has a great height advantage, which increases his chances of winning aerial duels against top-tier defenders.
8) Harry Kane
OVR: 89
The 89-rated English national team's captain and star striker is not very fast. However, Kane compensates for this shortcoming with impeccable ratings in shooting (92), attacking positioning (94), finishing (93), and heading accuracy (90). Kane has recently scored his 400th goal in his club career, a stat that speaks volumes about his scoring ability.
9) Gabriel Magahaes
OVR: 88
While the majority of the entries on the list consist of attacking players, Gabriel Magalhaes has also made an appearance, along with VVD, to represent the defenders' ability to score from headers in EA FC 26. Magalhaes does not have great pace (64) or dribbling (65) rating. Nevertheless, his heading accuracy (90) and the Precision Header PlayStyle help the Brazilian CB get the job done.
10) Jamal Musiala
OVR: 88
Jamal Musiala is also among the most versatile CAMs and a promising youngster. The Bayern Munich star has an 80 rating in pace, an 82 in passing, and an amazing 90 in dribbling. However, his an 88 rating in attacking positioning, an 86 in finishing, and a decent 75 in heading accuracy prove his worth here.
