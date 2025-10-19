10 best EA FC 26 players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

The best players with the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are primarily forwards and attacking players who boast impressive long-range shooting and great shot power. If executed perfectly, these driven shots can be visually pleasing. This list features players like Karim Benzema, Harry Kane, and other popular forwards.

Ad

Note that certain players with the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle are placed early on the list, despite having lower overall ratings than others. This is because players with "+" PlayStyle have better in-game animation of the shot than the rest.

Karim Benzema and nine other best EA FC 26 players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

Players Position(s) Overall Shooting Attacking positioning Finishing Erling Haaland* ST 90 91 95 94 Claudia Pina* LW/LM/ST 86 86 86 87 Karim Benzema* ST/CAM 85 84 88 86 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 88 93 94 Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 90 91 92 Aitana Bonmati CM/CAM 91 87 91 91 Ousmane Dembele ST/CAM/RW 90 88 95 90 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 86 91 88 Florian Wirtz CAM/CM/ST 89 82 85 84 Harry Kane ST 89 92 94 93

Ad

Trending

*players with Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle

1) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

The 90-rated Manchester City finisher has been giving nightmares to Premier League defenders ever since he arrived from Dortmund. The Norwegian has a 91 rating in shooting, a 95 rating in attacking position, and a 94 rating in finishing. He also has an 83-rated long shots and 94-rated shot power.

Also read: Best players with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26

2) Claudia Pina

Claudia Pina is one of the community's favorite players (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Ad

Claudia Pina is one of the FC 26 community's favorite forwards. The Barcelona women's team's left winger has an 86 rating in shooting and an 86 rating in attacking positioning. She also has an 87-rated finishing, 91-rated long shots, and 85-rated shot power. Her powerful shots mostly stay within the goal frame, without giving opponent keepers enough time to react, making scoring with low-driven shots much easier for her.

Also read: Best players with Long Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Ad

3) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ad

Karim Benzema is another top-tier player with the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. The French footballer, currently playing for Al-Ittihad, is rated 81 in passing and 86 in shooting. Benzema has an impressive 86 rating in finishing, an 88 rating in attacking positioning, an 85 rating in shot power, and an 80 rating in long shots.

Also read: Best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyles in EA FC 26

4) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is a reliable goalscorer in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. Salah comes with an 88 rating in shooting and a 90 rating in dribbling. He also has a 94 rating in the attacking position and a 93 rating in finishing. While Salah's long shots (78) are not great, his 83-rated shot power, paired with his positioning and finishing stats, makes him a top pick for this list.

Also read: Best players with First Touch PlayStyle

Ad

5) Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Kylian Mbappe is another of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The Real Madrid star, who took over the responsibility of leading the attack after Karim Benzema left the club, has the impressive ability to score from low-driven shots. Mbappe has a 90 rating in shooting, an impressive 91 rating in attacking positioning and shot power, 92 in finishing, and 86 in long shots.

6) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati is among the highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

Barcelona women's team's star midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, is rated 87 in shooting, 91 in attacking positioning, and 91 in finishing. Being a midfielder, she has a comparatively lower shot power (79). However, her 89-rated long shots and impressive finishing rating make her a great pick to score with low driven shots.

7) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

The 90-rated star forward playing for PSG has an 88 rating in shooting, an impeccable 95 rating in attacking positioning, and a 90 rating in finishing, making him a great pick when your main goal is to grab more goals. The player also has 91-rated shot power and 85-rated long shots.

8) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has great shot power and finishing ratings (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is among the best midfielders of the current generation. The English midfielder is rated 86 in shooting, 91 in attacking positioning, and 88 in finishing. Being a CAM, Bellingham is near the opponent's box most of the time, and with his 86-rated shot power and 87-rated long shots, he keeps the opponent defenders on their toes.

9) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz can be a reliable pick for Low Driven Shots (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

Florian Wirtz, the 89-rated CAM, is also a top pick when you are looking for the best players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Wirtz has an 82 rating in shooting, an 85 rating in attacking positioning, and an 84 rating in finishing. However, he does not have an impressive shot power (78) rating. So, even if he comes with an 84 rating in long shots, slow shots can easily be anticipated by the opponents' goalkeepers.

Ad

10) Harry Kane

Harry Kane in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Harry Kane, the English striker playing for Bayern Munich, has a 92 rating in shooting, a 94 rating in attacking positioning, and a 93 rating for finishing. Kane also has 91-rated shot power and 89-rated long pass. These ratings make Kane's goalscoring ability evident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.