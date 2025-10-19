10 best EA FC 26 players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle

The best players with the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are primarily forwards and attacking players who boast impressive long-range shooting and great shot power. If executed perfectly, these driven shots can be visually pleasing. This list features players like Karim Benzema, Harry Kane, and other popular forwards.
Note that certain players with the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle are placed early on the list, despite having lower overall ratings than others. This is because players with "+" PlayStyle have better in-game animation of the shot than the rest.
Karim Benzema and nine other best EA FC 26 players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle
*players with Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle
1) Erling Haaland
OVR: 90
The 90-rated Manchester City finisher has been giving nightmares to Premier League defenders ever since he arrived from Dortmund. The Norwegian has a 91 rating in shooting, a 95 rating in attacking position, and a 94 rating in finishing. He also has an 83-rated long shots and 94-rated shot power.
2) Claudia Pina
OVR: 86
Claudia Pina is one of the FC 26 community's favorite forwards. The Barcelona women's team's left winger has an 86 rating in shooting and an 86 rating in attacking positioning. She also has an 87-rated finishing, 91-rated long shots, and 85-rated shot power. Her powerful shots mostly stay within the goal frame, without giving opponent keepers enough time to react, making scoring with low-driven shots much easier for her.
3) Karim Benzema
OVR: 85
Karim Benzema is another top-tier player with the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. The French footballer, currently playing for Al-Ittihad, is rated 81 in passing and 86 in shooting. Benzema has an impressive 86 rating in finishing, an 88 rating in attacking positioning, an 85 rating in shot power, and an 80 rating in long shots.
4) Mohamed Salah
OVR: 91
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. Salah comes with an 88 rating in shooting and a 90 rating in dribbling. He also has a 94 rating in the attacking position and a 93 rating in finishing. While Salah's long shots (78) are not great, his 83-rated shot power, paired with his positioning and finishing stats, makes him a top pick for this list.
5) Kylian Mbappe
OVR: 91
Kylian Mbappe is another of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. The Real Madrid star, who took over the responsibility of leading the attack after Karim Benzema left the club, has the impressive ability to score from low-driven shots. Mbappe has a 90 rating in shooting, an impressive 91 rating in attacking positioning and shot power, 92 in finishing, and 86 in long shots.
6) Aitana Bonmati
OVR: 91
Barcelona women's team's star midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, is rated 87 in shooting, 91 in attacking positioning, and 91 in finishing. Being a midfielder, she has a comparatively lower shot power (79). However, her 89-rated long shots and impressive finishing rating make her a great pick to score with low driven shots.
7) Ousmane Dembele
OVR: 90
The 90-rated star forward playing for PSG has an 88 rating in shooting, an impeccable 95 rating in attacking positioning, and a 90 rating in finishing, making him a great pick when your main goal is to grab more goals. The player also has 91-rated shot power and 85-rated long shots.
8) Jude Bellingham
OVR: 90
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is among the best midfielders of the current generation. The English midfielder is rated 86 in shooting, 91 in attacking positioning, and 88 in finishing. Being a CAM, Bellingham is near the opponent's box most of the time, and with his 86-rated shot power and 87-rated long shots, he keeps the opponent defenders on their toes.
9) Florian Wirtz
OVR: 89
Florian Wirtz, the 89-rated CAM, is also a top pick when you are looking for the best players with Low Driven Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Wirtz has an 82 rating in shooting, an 85 rating in attacking positioning, and an 84 rating in finishing. However, he does not have an impressive shot power (78) rating. So, even if he comes with an 84 rating in long shots, slow shots can easily be anticipated by the opponents' goalkeepers.
10) Harry Kane
OVR: 89
Harry Kane, the English striker playing for Bayern Munich, has a 92 rating in shooting, a 94 rating in attacking positioning, and a 93 rating for finishing. Kane also has 91-rated shot power and 89-rated long pass. These ratings make Kane's goalscoring ability evident.
