10 best EA FC 26 players with First Touch PlayStyle

The best players with the First Touch PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are some of the top dribblers with great agility, composure, and ball control ratings. These ratings help these players to stay calm while receiving difficult passes or getting caught between multiple defenders. This list features players like Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, Bellingham, and more.
Note that some players with lower OVR ratings come early on the list than others because they possess the First Touch+ PlayStyle as opposed to the regular First Touch version. That said, let's dive into the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the First Touch PlayStyle.
Pedri and nine other best EA FC 26 players with First Touch PlayStyle
Check out the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the First Touch PlayStyle below:
*players with First Touch+ PlayStyle
1) Alexia Putellas
OVR: 91
The Barcelona women's team's star, and one of the highest-rated footballers in the game, Alexia Putellas, has an impressive first touch. She has a 91 rating in dribbling and reaction, with a 90 rating in agility, and a 92 rating in both ball control and composure. She also has a 90 rating in passing, which helps her re-allocate the ball after taking a few opponent players out of the picture with her dribbling.
2) Pedri
OVR: 89
Pedri is a top midfielder controlling the midfield for both Barcelona and Spain's national team. He has an 85 rating in passing, 91 in dribbling, 89 in agility, and an 87 rating in reaction. He also has a 91 rating in ball control and a 92 rating in composure, which helps him dribble past multiple players without losing the ball.
3) Sophia Wilson
OVR: 88
Sophia Wilson is an American player playing in the NWSL. The Portland Timbers-Thorns star has a 92 rating in pace and an 89 rating in dribbling. She also has an agility rating of 85 and an 88 rating in reaction. These stats, combined with her 91 rating in ball control and 80 rating in composure, make her a top-tier dribbler.
4) Beth Mead
OVR: 87
Beth Mead is an English player currently taking care of the right flank of Arsenal's women's team. The 87-rated wide midfielder/winger has an 87 rating in dribbling, along with an 89 rating in reaction. She also has a 91 rating in ball control and an 82 rating in composure, which makes it hard for opponent players to steal the ball from her.
5) Mohamed Salah
OVR: 91
The Liverpool star and Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Salah, has an 88 rating in shooting and an 89 rating in pace. However, his 90-rated dribbling, along with 86-rated agility and 94-rated reaction, is what makes him shine. Salah also has a 90+ rating in both ball control (91) and composure (94).
6) Kylian Mbappe
OVR: 91
The French footballer is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. Mbappe has a 97 rating in pace, along with a 92 rating in dribbling. Furthermore, the Real Madrid star has a 93 rating in agility, a 91 rating in reaction, and a 93 rating in ball control. With an 88 rating in composure, no matter how many players are marking him, Mbappe can keep his cool and get out of the situation.
7) Aitana Bonmati
OVR: 91
If you are looking for the best dribblers in the game, Aitana Bonmati can also be a top pick. The Barcelona star has a 91 rating in dribbling along with a 93 rating in agility, a 91 rating in reaction, and a 93 rating in ball control. Bonmati also has a composure rating of 85, making her a mature dribbler.
8) Jude Bellingham
OVR: 90
Jude Bellingham, the 90-rated English star playing for Real Madrid, has decent shooting (85) and passing (83) skills, but his dribbling (90) is the best aspect of his gameplay. He possesses an 83 rating in agility, a 91 rating in ball control and reaction, and a 90 rating in composure.
9) Caroline Hansen
OVR: 90
Caroline Hansen, the 90-rated Norwegian, is a club teammate of Aitana Bonmati and Putellas. Hansen is also a great dribbler with a 90 rating in dribbling. She also has a 94 rating in agility, a 90 rating in ball control, and an 83 rating in reaction, along with an 84 rating in composure.
10) Florian Wirtz
OVR: 89
Liverpool's star signing of this season is also a top player with impressive dribbling skills. The CAM has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with an 88 in agility and reaction, an 86 in composure, and a solid 92 rating in ball control. Such ratings make it almost impossible for opponent defenders to mark Wirtz or make him lose the ball.
