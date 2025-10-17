10 best EA FC 26 players with First Touch PlayStyle

The best players with the First Touch PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are some of the top dribblers with great agility, composure, and ball control ratings. These ratings help these players to stay calm while receiving difficult passes or getting caught between multiple defenders. This list features players like Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, Bellingham, and more.

Ad

Note that some players with lower OVR ratings come early on the list than others because they possess the First Touch+ PlayStyle as opposed to the regular First Touch version. That said, let's dive into the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the First Touch PlayStyle.

Pedri and nine other best EA FC 26 players with First Touch PlayStyle

Check out the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the First Touch PlayStyle below:

Ad

Trending

Players Position(s) Overall Dribbling Ball Control Composure Alexia Putellas* CM/CDM/CAM 91 91 92 92 Pedri* CM/CDM/CAM 89 91 91 90 Sophia Wilson* ST/CAM/LW 88 89 91 80 Beth Mead* RM/RW 87 87 91 82 Mohamed Salah RM/RW 91 90 90 93 Kylian Mbappe ST/LM/LW 91 92 93 88 Aitana Bonmati CM/CAM 91 91 91 85 Jude Bellingham CAM/CM 90 90 91 90 Caroline Hansen RW/RM 90 90 90 84 Florian Wirtz CAM/CM/ST 89 90 92 86

Ad

*players with First Touch+ PlayStyle

1) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Puteallas is among the highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

The Barcelona women's team's star, and one of the highest-rated footballers in the game, Alexia Putellas, has an impressive first touch. She has a 91 rating in dribbling and reaction, with a 90 rating in agility, and a 92 rating in both ball control and composure. She also has a 90 rating in passing, which helps her re-allocate the ball after taking a few opponent players out of the picture with her dribbling.

Also read: Best players with Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Ad

2) Pedri

Pedri in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ad

Pedri is a top midfielder controlling the midfield for both Barcelona and Spain's national team. He has an 85 rating in passing, 91 in dribbling, 89 in agility, and an 87 rating in reaction. He also has a 91 rating in ball control and a 92 rating in composure, which helps him dribble past multiple players without losing the ball.

Also read: Best EA FC 26 players with Dead Ball PlayStyle

3) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson's card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

Sophia Wilson is an American player playing in the NWSL. The Portland Timbers-Thorns star has a 92 rating in pace and an 89 rating in dribbling. She also has an agility rating of 85 and an 88 rating in reaction. These stats, combined with her 91 rating in ball control and 80 rating in composure, make her a top-tier dribbler.

Also read: Best EA FC 26 goalkeepers with Far Reach PlayStyle

4) Beth Mead

Beth Mead has an impressive first touch (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

Beth Mead is an English player currently taking care of the right flank of Arsenal's women's team. The 87-rated wide midfielder/winger has an 87 rating in dribbling, along with an 89 rating in reaction. She also has a 91 rating in ball control and an 82 rating in composure, which makes it hard for opponent players to steal the ball from her.

Also read: Best EA FC 26 players with Deflector PlayStyle

5) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is among the highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

The Liverpool star and Egyptian football icon, Mohamed Salah, has an 88 rating in shooting and an 89 rating in pace. However, his 90-rated dribbling, along with 86-rated agility and 94-rated reaction, is what makes him shine. Salah also has a 90+ rating in both ball control (91) and composure (94).

6) Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe's card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

The French footballer is among the highest-rated players in EA FC 26. Mbappe has a 97 rating in pace, along with a 92 rating in dribbling. Furthermore, the Real Madrid star has a 93 rating in agility, a 91 rating in reaction, and a 93 rating in ball control. With an 88 rating in composure, no matter how many players are marking him, Mbappe can keep his cool and get out of the situation.

7) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati's card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Ad

If you are looking for the best dribblers in the game, Aitana Bonmati can also be a top pick. The Barcelona star has a 91 rating in dribbling along with a 93 rating in agility, a 91 rating in reaction, and a 93 rating in ball control. Bonmati also has a composure rating of 85, making her a mature dribbler.

8) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has an amazing first touch (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

Jude Bellingham, the 90-rated English star playing for Real Madrid, has decent shooting (85) and passing (83) skills, but his dribbling (90) is the best aspect of his gameplay. He possesses an 83 rating in agility, a 91 rating in ball control and reaction, and a 90 rating in composure.

9) Caroline Hansen

Hansen is among the best players in EA FC 26 with First Touch PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Ad

Caroline Hansen, the 90-rated Norwegian, is a club teammate of Aitana Bonmati and Putellas. Hansen is also a great dribbler with a 90 rating in dribbling. She also has a 94 rating in agility, a 90 rating in ball control, and an 83 rating in reaction, along with an 84 rating in composure.

10) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz's card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Liverpool's star signing of this season is also a top player with impressive dribbling skills. The CAM has a 90 rating in dribbling, along with an 88 in agility and reaction, an 86 in composure, and a solid 92 rating in ball control. Such ratings make it almost impossible for opponent defenders to mark Wirtz or make him lose the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.