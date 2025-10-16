10 best EA FC 26 players with Deflector PlayStyle

The best goalkeepers with Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26 have the incredible ability to deflect powerful shots towards safer areas, increasing your chances of keeping a clean sheet. The list includes players like Maignan, Hannah Hampton, and more.

Certain footballers on the list with the Deflector+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26 have been placed above the others with higher overalls, mainly due to their "+" PlayStyle. These players, despite having a lower overall rating, are better at deflecting the ball compared to others.

Donnarumma and nine other of the best players with the Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best goalkeepers with Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position Overall Pace Physicality Reaction Gianluigi Donnarumma* GK 89 90 87 87 Hannah Hampton* GK 84 82 85 83 Merle Frohms* GK 84 82 85 80 Alisson Becker GK 89 86 90 87 Mike Maignan GK 87 84 84 85 Gregor Kobel GK 86 87 86 84 Chiamaka Nnadozie GK 85 87 84 75 Pauline Peyraud-Magnin GK 83 80 83 80 Oliver Baumann GK 83 83 80 82 Phallon Tulis-Joyce GK 83 82 83 83

*players with Deflector+ PlayStyle

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma is among the best goalkeepers in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma is among the best goalkeepers of today. The Italian star plays for Manchester City and has an 89 overall rating, along with a 90 in pace and dribbling, and an 83 in shooting. Donnarumma has been a crucial part of PSG's UCL-winning team. His 87-rated reaction and physicality ratings make it tough for opponent attackers to go past him.

2) Hannah Hampton

Hannah Hampton is a top-tier goalkeeper in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The England women's team's goalkeeper is among the best in women's football. The player has an 82 rating in pace, an 83 in shooting, and an 84 in dribbling. Hampton's quick reactions (83) and the ability to physically overpower the opponent's attackers with 85-rated physicality make her a top-tier pick on the list.

3) Merle Frohms

Frohms is a reliable German keeper with Deflector+ PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Merle Frohms is a German international, playing for the Real Madrid women's team. The 84-rated goalkeeper has an 81 in pace, an 82 in shooting, and an 84 in dribbling. She also has a commendable 85 rating in physicality and a decent 80 in reactions, making her a great pick to stop powerful shots from entering the net.

4) Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is among the highest-rated goalkeepers in EA FDC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The Liverpool man from Brazil is also among the highest-rated goalkeepers in EA FC 26. He has an 86 in pace and passing, an impressive 85 in shooting, and an 89 in dribbling. So, Alisson Becker is pretty comfortable on the ball. However, the best part of his gameplay is his 90 rating in physicality and an 87 in reactions. Such quick reactions and the ability to win every contest with opponents inside the box make him one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

5) Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan is France's first-choice goalkeeper now (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Mike Maignan is another top pick if you are looking for a goalkeeper with Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The AC Milan star comes with an 84 pace rating, an 83 in shooting, an 85 in passing, and an 88 in dribbling. However, the most hailed aspect of his gameplay is his physicality (84), reaction (85), and jumping reach (82) ratings.

6) Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel guards the goal for Dortmund (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The 86-rated Dortmund goalkeeper is also among the best players with Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26. With an 86 rating in physicality and an 84 in reactions, Kobel is a great shot stopper. He also has an 87 in pace and dribbling, and the best part is, he also has the Far Throw PlayStyle, so he can quickly launch counterattacks from the box.

7) Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nnadozie is a great shot stopper in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Chiamaka Nnadiozie is one of the best goalkeepers in the Barclays WSL. Playing for the Brighton women's team, Nnadozie has an 87 rating in pace, an 80 in shooting and passing, and an 88 in dribbling. She also has an 84 in physicality and a decent 75 in reaction.

8) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Pauline's card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

The French international playing for Juventus can help you deflect opponents' shots and maintain a clean sheet. Pauline has an 80 rating in pace and shooting. She also has an 82 in passing, an 84 in dribbling, an 83 in physicality, and a decent 80 in reactions.

9) Oliver Baumann

Baumann is a reliable shot stopper in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Oliver Baumann is another promising GK from the Bundesliga. The German keeper has an 83 rating in pace, an 81 in shooting, a decent 78 in passing, and an 83 in dribbling. Baumann also has an 80 rating in physicality, along with an 82 in reaction.

10) Phallon Tullis-Joyce

Phallon Tullis-Joyce is a reliable pick from the Manchester United women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

While the Manchester United men's team had to splurge a lot of cash to buy a new goalkeeper, the women's team has one of the best shot stoppers in the game guarding their goal. Tullis-Joyce has an 82 rating in pace, an 80 in passing, and an 84 in dribbling. She also arrives with an 83 rating in physicality and a solid 83 in reaction.

